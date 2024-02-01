Vehicle Legends codes (February 2024)

I kept hearing amazing things about Vehicle Legends and decided to try it. The gameplay and controls really proved to be everything I was hoping for, so I stayed in the game for hours, trying to beat other players on the server in exciting races.

Recommended Videos

But this game is not only about cars. If you wanted to buy a plane but couldn’t get enough money from racing, you used to have the chance to redeem Vehicle Legends codes. They provided extra cash, but unfortunately, the developer has recently decided to remove this helpful feature. While we wait for it to change its mind, you can check out our list of The Ride codes and snatch more free goodies in a similar game.

All Vehicle Legends codes list

There are currently no active Vehicle Legends codes.

Expired Vehicle Legends codes show more 8DigitsOfVisits

thxfor100k

NewMapCode

thxfor120k

Turbocharged

thxforwaiting

CodesReturned

thxfor250k

200MilVisits

V3HICL3L3G3NDS

25MVisitsIsNice show less

How to redeem codes in Vehicle Legends

We are still waiting for codes to come back. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The developer turned off the code redemption feature, so you can’t redeem Vehicle Legends codes at the moment. There are some rumors they will be reintroduced soon, and as soon as they’re back, we will add step-by-step instructions on how to redeem codes in the game.

How to get more Vehicle Legends codes

Vehicle Legends codes were announced on the game’s X account (@VehicleLegends), the Vehicle Legends Discord, and the QuadraTech Roblox group. But if you don’t want to keep looking for codes in the sea of unrelated messages, you can save this article and return to it to check for updates.

Why are my Vehicle Legends codes not working?

You won’t be able to grab rewards if you make typos while redeeming Vehicle Legends codes. Eliminate spelling mistakes by copying/pasting the code you want to use directly into the game. If this doesn’t help, the code has probably stopped working because it expired. Reach out to us if you spot an outdated code on the wrong list, and we will look into it.

What are the controls in Vehicle Legends?

To become a top-level driver in Vehicle Legends, train and spend time familiarizing yourself with the right keys. Memorize the controls and practice rounds until you feel confident to race other players:

A/S/W/D – Move/Drive

– Move/Drive F – Enter a vehicle

– Enter a vehicle R – Turn on radio

– Turn on radio Space – Use brakes

– Use brakes C – Change camera angles

– Change camera angles M – Change gears

– Change gears L – Turn off/on lights

– Turn off/on lights Shift – Boost

What is Vehicle Legends?

Vehicle Legends is a Roblox racing game with realistic driving mechanics. You can purchase different vehicles and customize them to your liking. Teleport to any spot you want and enter races to win cash or cruise around for fun.

If you want to try similar games, check out our list of Car Dealership Tycoon codes for some help, or explore the rest of our Roblox Codes section where many other valuable gifts await.