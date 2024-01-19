The Simpsons Tower Defense codes (January 2024)

It’s a treat when a tower defense title steps out of the expected tropes and commits to a wacky theme. Homer and Krusty the Clown are not your usual strategy game protagonists, so they may need a bit of help to defend Springfield from aliens in The Simpsons Tower Defense.

Visit your favorite spots from the popular sitcom and ensemble a large cast of characters whose skillsets you can use to your advantage. If you're worried about running out of coins, redeem The Simpsons Tower Defense codes to become as rich as Mr. Burns.

All The Simpsons Tower Defense codes list

The Simpsons Tower Defense codes (Working)

SORRY —Redeem for 1,000 Coins

—Redeem for 1,000 Coins LAUNCH—Redeem for 100 Coins

The Simpsons Tower Defense codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired The Simpsons Tower Defense codes.

How to redeem codes in The Simpsons Tower Defense

Redeeming The Simpsons Tower Defense codes is simple. Follow the steps below:

Click the heart icon to redeem your codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch The Simpsons Tower Defense on Roblox. Press the heart icon at the top of the screen. Copy and paste a valid code into the Enter code here text box. Press the Confirm Code button to claim your rewards.

How to get more The Simpsons Tower Defense codes

The best way to get all The Simpsons Tower Defense codes in one place is by bookmarking this article. Since we’re always on the hunt for new additions to our list, check in often to ensure you won’t miss anything.

If you prefer doing your own research, PLAY TOWER DEFENSE! Discord server is a great starting point. While it features helpful information about the game, finding new codes among unrelated messages can get time-consuming.

Why are my The Simpsons Tower Defense codes not working?

If a code for The Simpsons Tower Defense is giving you trouble, check if you spelled it correctly. We recommend copying and pasting them into the game instead of typing them manually to reduce the chance of making a typo to a minimum.

Aside from that, some of the codes may have expired without any prior notice. If you find one of them on our Working list, let us know. We’ll investigate the issue and update the article accordingly.

Other ways to get free rewards in The Simpsons Tower Defense

After redeeming all available The Simpsons Tower Defense codes, you can grab more coins by completing quests. The daily and playtime gifts are another useful feature that will help you progress through the levels smoothly. You can also claim a free Cat Unit by liking the game and joining the PLAY TOWER DEFENSE! Roblox group.

What is The Simpsons Tower Defense?

The Simpsons Tower Defense is a strategy Roblox game featuring characters and locations from one of the most popular animated sitcoms in the world. Alien forces are threatening to take over Springfield, so place your units wisely to put a stop to the invasion. After you clear all the levels, you can test your endurance in the endless mode and even claim some free UGC.

