StarRail Simulator codes (February 2024)

StarRail Simulator is a Roblox fighting game based on the legendary RPG Honkai: Star Rail. Explore a vast world, gain experience in battle, upgrade abilities, and try to increase your power and skills to the max, but be ready to clash with various NPCs seconds after spawning into the game!

If you run into a rough patch, you can always use StarRail Simulator codes for extra help with the most challenging obstacles. Resources like Stellar Jade, potions, and relics will improve your hero and make the whole journey more interesting. If you want to test your skills in the game that inspired this Roblox experience, don’t skip our list of Honkai: Star Rail codes!

All StarRail Simulator codes list

Active StarRail Simulator codes

StarRail —Redeem for 4k Stellar Jade (New)

—Redeem for 4k Stellar Jade Release —Redeem for 1 Credit Potion, 1 Lucky Potion, 1 Damage Potion and 1 Speed Potion

—Redeem for 1 Credit Potion, 1 Lucky Potion, 1 Damage Potion and 1 Speed Potion 1klike—Redeem for 1k Stellar Jade

How to redeem codes in StarRail Simulator

Redeeming StarRail Simulator codes is a simple process. Just follow our steps below to grab freebies in seconds:

Click these buttons to get rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch StarRail Simulator in Roblox. Click the Set icon on the left side of the screen. Insert a code from our Working list into the CODE text box. Press the blue Redeem button to claim your freebies.

How to get more StarRail Simulator codes

We do our best to find all the working StarRail Simulator codes and put them here for easy access. That’s why we recommend bookmarking this article (CTRL+D) and checking back occasionally to get the latest drops.

However, if you want to look for them on your own, visit some of the developer’s social media accounts, such as:

Why are my StarRail Simulator codes not working?

Pay attention to your spelling when redeeming StarRail Simulator codes. Some of them are hard to enter manually, and typos can happen in the blink of an eye. To avoid such issues, we suggest copying a code from our list and pasting it straight into the game. Also, if you get the message The code is invalid, that means the code has expired, so grab the ones you have yet to use before it’s too late. If you run into an inactive one, let us know, and we will update this guide.

Other ways to get free rewards in StarRail Simulator

The easiest way to get more freebies after redeeming StarRail Simulator codes is to collect free potions in the main lobby every 20 minutes. Also, check the Achieve tab on the left side of the screen whenever you can to see what quests you can complete for extra freebies. For other potential rewards, feel free to check the developer’s social media that we linked above.

What is StarRail Simulator?

StarRail Simulator is a Roblox game based on one of the most popular games in the world—Honkai: Star Rail. Your goal is to defeat various enemies and increase your power, grab different items and potions to upgrade abilities, and use rebirths to become the strongest fighter out there. If you’re struggling on your way to reach the top of the leaderboard, don’t forget to use all the codes we listed above!

