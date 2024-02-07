Category:
Rocket Wings Simulator codes (February 2024)

Soar higher using Rocket Wings Simulator codes!
Promo image for Rocket Wings Simulator.
Image via Narcissuss

I love to race and use gliders, so no wonder I found Rocket Wings Simulator fun. I got to fly around the lobby and talk to players before stepping into the race to glide to victory. My character ended up fifth, but I’ll be faster next time!

Grinding for boosts can get a bit tiring, so I used Rocket Wings Simulator codes for help. By redeeming them, my avatar got free supplies, including pets, Wins, Speed, and more! All these freebies will help you get to that first place more easily! On the other hand, if you prefer a more grounded experience, check out our list of Lawn Mowing Simulator codes and redeem more codes for freebies in a similar game!

All Rocket Wings Simulator codes list

Active Rocket Wings Simulator codes

  • Wind—Redeem for 100 Wins
  • HyWind—Redeem for 999 Speed
  • SpeedUp—Redeem for 500 Wins
  • GoldenR—Redeem for Rab.G

Expired Rocket Wings Simulator codes

  • There are currently no expired Rocket Wings Simulator codes.

How to redeem codes in Rocket Wings Simulator

To redeem codes in Rocket Wings Simulator, follow the step-by-step tutorial below:

How to redeem codes in Rocket Wings Simulator.
Click Verify to get your goodies | Screenshot by Dot Esports
  1. Open Rocket Wings Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes icon in the top-right corner.
  3. Enter a code into the text box.
  4. Click Verify and grab your goodies!

How to get more Rocket Wings Simulator codes

There are a few official social media accounts you can check out for Rocket Wings Simulator codes. Go to the developer’s X account (@WhiteDragonCN), the Narcissuss Discord community, and the Narcissuss Roblox group. This all can take a lot of your time, so bookmark our article instead and skim it every now and then for new codes. 

Why are my Rocket Wings Simulator codes not working?

Rocket Wings Simulator codes won’t work if you input them incorrectly. Avoid making typos by copying codes from our list and pasting them directly into the game. Keep in mind that codes are temporary, so even if you type them correctly, a code will not work if it’s expired. Contact us if you run into an outdated code on our list of active ones, and we will update this guide right away. 

Other ways to get free rewards in Rocket Wings Simulator

You’ll obtain a lot of goodies with Rocket Wings Simulator codes, but why stop there? If you play the game long enough, you’ll unlock playtime rewards, including coins, pets, and boosts. And you can always check out the official socials for more info on upcoming giveaways

What is Rocket Wings Simulator?

Rocket Wings Simulator is a clicker Roblox game where you race using gliders. You have to collect boosters to speed up your glider and get to the finish line before other players. Hatching pets will help collect Speed faster, so earn coins and exchange them for eggs. 

There are always more goodies to claim, so check out our Sisyphus Simulator codes article and the rest of our Roblox Codes section to snatch more codes for other titles!

