Rocket Wings Simulator codes (February 2024)

I love to race and use gliders, so no wonder I found Rocket Wings Simulator fun. I got to fly around the lobby and talk to players before stepping into the race to glide to victory. My character ended up fifth, but I’ll be faster next time!

Grinding for boosts can get a bit tiring, so I used Rocket Wings Simulator codes for help. By redeeming them, my avatar got free supplies, including pets, Wins, Speed, and more! All these freebies will help you get to that first place more easily! On the other hand, if you prefer a more grounded experience, check out our list of Lawn Mowing Simulator codes and redeem more codes for freebies in a similar game!

Active Rocket Wings Simulator codes

Wind —Redeem for 100 Wins

—Redeem for 100 Wins HyWind —Redeem for 999 Speed

—Redeem for 999 Speed SpeedUp —Redeem for 500 Wins

—Redeem for 500 Wins GoldenR—Redeem for Rab.G

How to redeem codes in Rocket Wings Simulator

To redeem codes in Rocket Wings Simulator, follow the step-by-step tutorial below:

Click Verify to get your goodies | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Rocket Wings Simulator in Roblox. Click the Codes icon in the top-right corner. Enter a code into the text box. Click Verify and grab your goodies!

How to get more Rocket Wings Simulator codes

There are a few official social media accounts you can check out for Rocket Wings Simulator codes. Go to the developer’s X account (@WhiteDragonCN), the Narcissuss Discord community, and the Narcissuss Roblox group. This all can take a lot of your time, so bookmark our article instead and skim it every now and then for new codes.

Why are my Rocket Wings Simulator codes not working?

Rocket Wings Simulator codes won’t work if you input them incorrectly. Avoid making typos by copying codes from our list and pasting them directly into the game. Keep in mind that codes are temporary, so even if you type them correctly, a code will not work if it’s expired. Contact us if you run into an outdated code on our list of active ones, and we will update this guide right away.

Other ways to get free rewards in Rocket Wings Simulator

You’ll obtain a lot of goodies with Rocket Wings Simulator codes, but why stop there? If you play the game long enough, you’ll unlock playtime rewards, including coins, pets, and boosts. And you can always check out the official socials for more info on upcoming giveaways.

What is Rocket Wings Simulator?

Rocket Wings Simulator is a clicker Roblox game where you race using gliders. You have to collect boosters to speed up your glider and get to the finish line before other players. Hatching pets will help collect Speed faster, so earn coins and exchange them for eggs.

