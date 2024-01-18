Rock Fruit codes (January 2024)

The best way to progress in Rock Fruit is by boosting stats. My avatar could barely win against the weakest opponents at the start, but now, after consuming devil fruit, even stronger foes fall. With each victory, I earn loot and become more powerful, which motivates me to keep fighting.
If you’re struggling to win a fight, use Rock Fruit codes to get valuable items like Beli and XP boosts to upgrade your stats faster and beat enemies of greater difficulty. If you enjoy One-Piece-based games, check out our article on A One Piece Game codes to claim useful rewards in that title, too!
All Rock Fruit codes list
Active Rock Fruit codes
- FreeReward—Redeem for 1 Lucky Drop Item +60%, XP, and 50M Beli
- UPDATE92—Redeem for 1 Lucky Drop Item +60%, XP, and 50M Beli
- RockFruit2024—Redeem for 1 Lucky Drop Item +60%, XP, and 50M Beli
- UPDATE91—Redeem for 1 Lucky Drop Item +60%, XP, and 50M Beli
Expired Rock Fruit codes
How to redeem codes in Rock Fruit
To redeem Rock Fruit codes, follow the instructions below:
- Launch Rock Fruit in Roblox.
- Click the Code icon on the left side of the screen.
- Type the code into the text box.
- Click Redeem and get your gift!
How can you get more Rock Fruit codes?
If you want to keep track of new Rock Fruit codes, you’ll have to subscribe to the YouTube channel (@KuduroDPN666) and watch playthrough videos in Thai. Since watching videos you might not understand can be taxing, bookmark our article instead. We regularly update this page and provide you with a list of active codes that make it super easy for you to claim all the freebies.
Why are my Rock Fruit codes not working?
Make sure that you enter Rock Fruit codes correctly. Avoid possible typos altogether by copying and pasting them directly into the game.
This method works if the codes are still active. If a code has expired, you won’t receive your reward regardless of how many times you try to enter it. Contact us if you find an outdated code on our list of active ones, and we will investigate.
Other ways to get free rewards in Rock Fruit
Rock Fruit codes are fantastic, but you can also get free daily rewards like diamonds once per day. You can also watch videos on the developer’s YouTube page (listed above) to check if they announce giveaways and special events.
What is Rock Fruit?
Rock Fruit is a fighting Roblox game based on the popular anime series One Piece. Your main goal is to become the strongest by battling enemies and gaining XP. That way, you’ll improve your stats and become the most powerful player on the server.
