Revengers Dream codes (April 2024)

If you’re a fan of Tokyo Revengers, you will love Revengers Dream. This is a fun and dynamic fighting game where you get to face other players and master your combat skills. Another super cool aspect is that you can customize your character.

To personalize your fighter, you need Customization Tokens, and the easiest way to get them is by redeeming Revengers Dream codes. Besides Tokens, codes will also give you Clan Spins, Yen, and other freebies that will help you become stronger, so redeem them while they’re still active. For more fighting fun, read our article on Anime Fighting Simulator X codes to get more cool freebies.

All Revengers Dream codes list

Revengers Dream codes (Working)

4000 —Redeem for 40 Clan Spins

—Redeem for 40 Clan Spins 3750lkes —Redeem for 5,000 Yen and 15 Customization Tokens

—Redeem for 5,000 Yen and 15 Customization Tokens 3500likethegame —Redeem for 35 Clan Spins

—Redeem for 35 Clan Spins RELEASE—Redeem for 35 Customization Tokens and 60 Clan Spins

Revengers Dream codes (Expired) show more quickCode

gripbug

ogsONLY

3250

PrayToMai

2250like?

already2750Likes

2500LikesInsane

1500Likees

1250LikesFr

grrBugs

quick1750Likes

500CCU

dataloss

Big2kLikes

extraCompensationCode

650Likes

mbForBugs

1kLikesThankYou

w800Likes

LBugs

niceCode

3000yipiee show less

How to redeem codes in Revengers Dream

Follow the steps below to redeem Revengers Dream codes:

Click this button to redeem codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Revengers Dream on Roblox. Press M on your keyboard. Click on the Twitter bird button. Enter your code into the Insert Code Here text box. Click the Enter button to get freebies.

How to get more Revengers Dream codes

Bookmarking this article and visiting it from time to time is the easiest way to obtain the latest Revengers Dream codes. We do daily research to ensure our list is always up-to-date so that you don’t have to waste time searching for codes on your own. If you still prefer consulting official sources, you can:

Why are my Revengers Dream codes not working?

Revengers Dream codes expire after some time, but no one other than the developer knows for how long a certain code will remain valid. For that reason, we advise you to redeem the codes as soon as we add them to our list.

Another reason why you’re having problems with codes could be typos. If you’re typing in the codes, you risk making a spelling mistake. Consider copying and pasting the codes instead to avoid spelling mistakes.

Other ways to get free rewards in Revengers Dream

Currently, Revengers Dream codes are the only way to obtain freebies. You can always join the Discord server linked above to participate in giveaways and get a chance to win free rewards that way.

What is Revengers Dream?

Revengers Dream is a fighting RPG title on Roblox inspired by Tokyo Revengers, a super popular manga series. Before you start playing, you can customize your character’s appearance and roll your clan until you’re satisfied with the result. Fight other players, increase your stats, and become the ultimate fighter in this action-packed adventure!

