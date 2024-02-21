Project XL v6 05 codes (February 2024)

Project XL v6.05 is yet another Roblox fighting experience I enjoyed playing. You can customize your character to create a unique anime hero. It’s essential to train and fight, not just to get better stats when defeating monsters but also to get epic items like weapons and other accessories.

Recommended Videos

You can also use Project XL v6.05 codes to boost your character’s Mastery. Instead of just grinding in battles, redeem these codes to get free rewards like Gold, boosts, and more! If you want to become a pirate and seek rare fruits that give amazing abilities, check out our article on Z Piece codes and collect more goodies!

All Project XL v6.05 codes list

Active Project XL v6.05 codes

Update1Soon —Redeem for 250k Gold and 2x Mastery for 1 hour (requires lvl +200) (New)

—Redeem for 250k Gold and 2x Mastery for 1 hour (requires lvl +200) ThanksFor100kPlays —Redeem for 500k Mastery Experience

—Redeem for 500k Mastery Experience Thanksfor500likes—Redeem for 500k Mastery Experience

Expired Project XL v6.05 codes show more SorryEveryone

SorryForShutDown! show less

How to redeem codes in Project XL v6 05

To use Project XL v6.05 codes, follow our easy tutorial below:

Press Enter to claim your rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Project XL v6.05 in Roblox. Go into the Settings tab on the left side of the screen. Input the code into the Enter Code text box. Press Enter and claim your reward.

How to get more Project XL v6.05 codes

You can get the latest Project XL v6.05 codes in the codes channel on the KG Games Discord server. The Official KG Games Roblox group and YouTube channel (@KG_Games28) are also worth checking out. Be aware that it may take a while for you to dig out all the codes by yourself, so the better solution is to bookmark this article and check it occasionally for new codes on our Active list.

Why are my Project XL v6.05 codes not working?

Beware of typos when entering Project XL v6.05 codes! It’s vital to input codes correctly, so use copy/paste instead of entering them manually. If the code is still not working after you’ve ensured the spelling is correct, then it’s likely expired. If you run into outdated codes, contact us, and we will revise our lists.

Other ways to get free rewards in Project XL v6.05

Project XL v6.05 codes are handy and currently the only feature that grants free in-game rewards. Alternatively, you can join the above-linked Roblox group to receive +20% XP. You can also find giveaways and special events on the Discord server, so try to participate in those for a chance to win prizes.

What is Project XL v6.05?

Project XL v6.05 is a fighting Roblox game where your character can gain epic anime-inspired abilities. To get stronger, you’ll need to level up your stats, which can be done by defeating mobs and bosses. You’ll gain better classes and specializations while progressing through the game until your hero becomes the strongest.

If you’re looking for more rewards in other anime-inspired Roblox games, check out our Your Bizarre Adventure codes article and the rest of our Roblox Codes section to find amazing freebies in the most popular experiences on this platform!