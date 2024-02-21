Project Playtime Multiplayer codes (February 2024)

Ten people board a train—what could go wrong? If you enjoy horror games, you are going to love Project Playtime Multiplayer! Whether you’re chosen to be Boxy or just a runner trying to survive, redeeming codes will make the experience more enjoyable.

Project Playtime Multiplayer codes will give you a bunch of Emeralds that you can use to purchase Characters (for when you’re Boxy) or Grabpack skins (for when you’re a runner). You can even use Emeralds to increase your chances of being chosen as Boxy. Want to try other horror experiences? Check out our Roblox Blair codes article to get freebies for this scary game as well!

All Project Playtime Multiplayer codes list

Project Playtime Multiplayer codes (Working)

DOGGDAY2024—Redeem for 600 Emeralds

How to redeem codes in Project Playtime Multiplayer

To redeem codes in Project Playtime Multiplayer, follow the steps below:

Click here to get rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Project Playtime Multiplayer on Roblox. Click the Twitter bird icon in the top-left corner of the screen. Enter the code into the text box. Press the green Redeem button to claim your reward.

How to get more Project Playtime Multiplayer codes

The easiest way to get all the Project Playtime Multiplayer codes is to bookmark this page and come back occasionally to check for updates. If, on the other hand, you’d like to check official sources, you can:

Why are my Project Playtime Multiplayer codes not working?

Project Playtime Multiplayer codes don’t stay active forever, so if you’re not getting the goodies for certain codes, they might have expired. If you find such codes in this article, let us know so we can move them to the Expired list. Your first step, though, should be double-checking your spelling to make sure you haven’t made any typos that could cost you the goodies. We suggest you copy/paste the codes instead of inputting them manually.

Other ways to get free rewards in Project Playtime Multiplayer

Redeeming Project Playtime Multiplayer codes isn’t the only way to obtain free goodies. Find and open two treasure chests in the lobby to collect Emeralds. Don’t forget to like the game and join the Roblox group linked above first because the more players join and like the game, the more Emeralds those treasure chests will hold.

What is Project Playtime Multiplayer?

Project Playtime Multiplayer is a horror Roblox experience inspired by the original Project Playtime game created by MOB Games. In this scary experience, you and four to nine other players board the train, and one of you is chosen to be Boxy, whose main goal is to hunt all the other players and stop them from escaping the train. The rest of the players must hide and run from Boxy in order to survive the round.

If you're a fan of similar, adrenaline-rush games, head over to our Murder Mystery 2 codes article to get valuable freebies. If you'd like to try something else, explore the rest of our Roblox Codes section to get freebies in other famous titles.