Pixel Gun 3D codes for Gems, Coins and more (January 2024)

Pixel Gun 3D is one of the most popular free-to-play first-person shooters on the mobile market. It has several game modes, including battle royale, regular team deathmatch, and other mini-games to level up your character.

You gain access to new unlocks as you level up in Pixel Gun 3D. From weapons to equipment, your unlocked content can help you gain an upper hand on the battlefield. But you can also earn Gems, Coins, and other rewards to give you an advantage. These currencies allow you to unlock new content, which arrives quite frequently in Pixel Gun 3D. The best way to acquire the currencies is through free codes you can redeem in-game.

All active Pixel Gun 3D codes

Every active code has been confirmed to be working as of January 2024, but the codes can expire quickly, so make sure you redeem them as fast as possible to guarantee your rewards.

Active Pixel Gun 3D Codes

MAILBOX—50 Gems, 50 Coins

Expired Pixel Gun 3D Codes

STPAT

How to redeem Pixel Gun 3D codes

Now that you have your active code to enter, you can redeem it by following a few easy steps, as I have laid out below:

Open the Pixel Gun 3D application

In the main lobby, click the “+” icon in the top-right corner of the screen

This brings you to the in-game Store. Keep scrolling to the right until you see a section labeled “Free Gift ID”

Click on the section and then enter your active code into the text box that appears

Press Enter. If done correctly, the text box will disappear and the reward from your code will automatically be added to your account

If done incorrectly, the text box will remain and you’ll have to enter your code again

How to get more Pixel Gun 3D codes

If you have already redeemed all the current active codes in Pixel Gun 3D, you’ll have to wait for the developers to release more. I suggest keeping up with the developer’s social media account, @PixelGun3D, to see when it announces new codes. You can also join the Pixel Gun 3D Discord server to hear more news about the game and stay up to date with everything. I will also update this guide with more codes when they become available, so you can check back here every couple of weeks to see if new codes were added.