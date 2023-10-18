Party Animals Codes (October 2023)

Party Animals brings together two of my favorite things. The first one is endearing, cuddly animals with adorable eyes. The other is utter chaos. There’s something endlessly amusing about being a little corgi, wobbling around the arena, and trying to kick your equally clumsy opponents out. This game is unapologetically silly, and I adore how it mixes pastel visuals with a small dose of dark humor.

Winning matches will reward you with Cookies and Nemo Bucks, which you can use to buy fun accessories for your fluffy companion. Clothes won’t make your animal any stronger, but I couldn’t resist getting my precious husky Kato a new costume. Who could say no to that face? If you also want to spoil your animals too, you can get exclusive clothing by redeeming Party Animals codes. And if you want to train your animals to be better at combat, check out our How to master the controls in Party Animals guide for more tips and tricks.

Party Animals Codes List

Party Animals Codes (Working)

BEARDBOX —Redeem for a Kiko Costume

—Redeem for a Kiko Costume JOSHANDKATO—Redeem for a Kato Costume

Party Animals Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired codes for Party Animals.

How to redeem codes in Party Animals

All you have to do to redeem codes in Party Animals is to follow the steps below:

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Party Animals on your platform of choice. Click the Item Shop button in the left bottom corner. Press the Redeem button in the lower right corner of the menu. Enter a code from our list into the Type Your Code text box. Click Redeem and have fun with your rewards.

How can you get more Party Animals codes?

Party Animals codes are still relatively rare and tricky to find. For games with similar redemption systems, you can usually find codes on the official social media. Hence, it’s not out of left field to assume that Party Animals will follow a similar pattern, so keep an eye on the following links.

Scrolling through social media, however, is less satisfying than pushing your fuzzy nemesis into the ocean. If you want to spend more time on shenanigans and less on scouring the web for codes, bookmark this page and occasionally check it for new updates. We keep our pets busy by sending them to look for new codes just for you.

Why are my Party Animals codes not working?

The currently available Party Animals codes have yet to expire, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll last forever. If I learned something from hunting for new codes, it’s the fact they’re highly unpredictable. If you find a code that doesn’t work on our list, let us know in the comments, and we’ll investigate the issue further. Be sure to check your spelling first before you do, however! The code has to look exactly as on the list. If not, no cute freebies for you!

Other ways to get free rewards in Party Animals

You can rack up plenty of Nemo Bucks by messing around the game and completing the matches. Daily logins and weekly challenges are some classic features for games from this genre that Party Animals also offers.

You can also head to the Party Animals Twitch channel and claim extra Nemo Bucks and Cookies. You may even meet a new fluffy companion eager to go on an adventure with you there. The official Twitch account can also help you learn when special events are coming and make you the first one to know about potential new characters.

What is Party Animals?

Party Animals is a multiplayer brawler game where you roleplay as an adorable animal, punching and headbutting your opponents out of the arena. The game offers three modes. Last Stand and Arcade Mode are the fluffiest twists on the battle royale experience, while Team Score urges you to cooperate with other players in a collection of classic and a bit more experimental sports. Party Animals is available for Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

