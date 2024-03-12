Pal Tower Defense codes (March 2024)

If you love Palworld and tower defense Roblox games, Pal Tower Defense is the perfect game for you. Cute Pal units will protect your base, but to summon the most powerful creatures, you need a lot of resources.

If you’re struggling to defend your base, redeem the Pal Tower Defense codes listed below. These codes will give you Gems, Coins, and other valuable freebies that you can use to summon more powerful Pals or improve the abilities of your existing units. If you want to try a tower defense game with a funny twist, check out our Skibidi Tower Defense codes article for cool freebies!

All Pal Tower Defense codes list

Pal Tower Defense codes (Working)

/code freecoins —Redeem for 250 Coins

—Redeem for 250 Coins /code 5000likes —Redeem for 50 Gems

—Redeem for 50 Gems /code 1000likes —Redeem for 200 Coins

—Redeem for 200 Coins /code 2000likes—Redeem for 50 Gems

Pal Tower Defense codes (Expired)

There are no expired Pal Tower Defense codes.

How to redeem codes in Pal Tower Defense

Follow the instructions below to redeem Pal Tower Defense codes:

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Pal Tower Defense on Roblox. Click on the chat button in the top-left corner of your screen. Input the code you want to redeem into the chat box. Press Enter on your keyboard to get your rewards.

How to get more Pal Tower Defense codes

The quickest way to find all the working Pal Tower Defense codes is by saving this article. We scour the web every day looking for updates, so don’t forget to check back every now and then to see if we’ve found new codes.

In case you prefer official sources, you can:

Follow the game developer on X (@ItsNoahWho).

Subscribe to the Numerous YouTube channel (@Num).

Join the Pal Tower Defense Discord server.

Why are my Pal Tower Defense codes not working?

Are you experiencing issues with Pal Tower Defense codes? Your first step should be checking your spelling. If you’re entering the codes manually, there’s a good chance you mistyped a letter or two. That’s why we suggest you copy and paste the codes instead.

If this doesn’t fix the issue, the codes in question are past their expiration date. Try to redeem each code as soon as it drops so you don’t miss a chance to get freebies.

Other ways to get free rewards in Pal Tower Defense

Other than redeeming Pal Tower Defense codes, there’s not much you can do to get additional freebies. Your only options include going to the AFK Chamber to earn Coins passively and joining the above-linked Discord to participate in events and giveaways.

What is Pal Tower Defense?

Pal Tower Defense is a Roblox tower defense experience inspired by the super popular game Palworld. Unlock and explore different maps while strategically summoning cute Pals to fight off enemies and keep your base safe. Earn Coins to upgrade your units or summon stronger Pals and become even stronger. And if you need extra help, redeem the codes from our Working list while they’re still active!

If you enjoy tower defense experiences, check out our All Star Tower Defense (ASTD) codes article to find out how to get freebies. And if you need codes for other titles, head over to our Roblox Codes section.