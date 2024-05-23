New Ensemble codes (May 2024)

Updated May 23, 2024: We added new codes!

As a kid, I’ve always wanted to have my own Omnitrix. New Ensemble lets me transform into many different aliens from the popular Ben 10 franchise. Collecting them all was a fun challenge, and I couldn’t wait to take XLR8 and Ghostfreak on a test ride.

However, progressing is hard when you’re constantly bombarded by the enemies’ attacks. I needed a boost to help me progress faster, and it came in the shape of New Ensemble codes. With free Coins, Kills, and levels, you can, too, become the master of the Omnitrix. And, if you want to become a fearless hero in another fun game, check out our list of Anime Rangers codes, too.

All New Ensemble codes list

New Ensemble codes (Working)

FREELEVEL —Redeem for +150 levels

—Redeem for +150 levels FREECOINS —Redeem for 150k Coins

—Redeem for 150k Coins 50KILLS —Redeem for +50 Kills

—Redeem for +50 Kills MORELEVEL —Redeem for +150 levels

—Redeem for +150 levels LASTLEVELCODE—Redeem for +200 levels

New Ensemble codes (Expired) show more TESTING

BUGSFIX show less

How to redeem codes in New Ensemble

New Ensemble codes are easy to redeem if you follow the instructions below:

Click here to get your rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch New Ensemble on Roblox. Click the house icon on the right side of the screen. Enter a code into the Code text box. Press Redeem to claim your rewards.

How to get more New Ensemble codes

You can find the latest New Ensemble codes if you dig through the New Studio Discord server. Since there is no dedicated codes channel, finding what you’re looking for is time-consuming and tedious. Instead, you can bookmark this page and visit often because we’re constantly updating the list with new codes.

Why are my New Ensemble codes not working?

New Ensemble codes have to be typed in as they appear on our Working list. If there’s a typo, your code won’t work. If you encounter a problem, double-check your spelling first. In case this doesn’t solve the issue, your code is probably no longer valid. Codes often expire without prior warning, so try to claim them quickly before they go inactive.

Other ways to get free rewards in New Ensemble

Unfortunately, New Ensemble codes are the only way of claiming free rewards. To progress, you’ll have to engage your opponents in battle and win. Aside from that, you can also join the above-linked Discord server to stay in the loop with giveaways and events.

What is New Ensemble?

New Ensemble is a Roblox fighting game based on the popular franchise Ben 10. Equip your Omnitrix, which will let you transform into various alien species. Challenge your foes to the battle and use cool combos to win. If you ever feel stuck, use New Ensemble codes to progress faster.

