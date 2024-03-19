Anime Rangers codes (March 2024)

Hop into Anime Rangers and defend your base with anime-themed heroes. Summon units from your favorite series to eliminate waves of enemies and save worlds. Don’t stop if the summoning system doesn’t give you your faves—we have a neat solution.

If you want to summon more heroes, use Anime Rangers codes! By redeeming the codes from this article, you can get free Gems and summon more units. You can also obtain free Crystals and other handy rewards. If you can’t get enough of this genre, check out our list of All Star Tower Defense (ASTD) codes and claim freebies in that title as well!

All Anime Rangers codes list

Active Anime Rangers codes

500KVisitsThankYou —Redeem for 500 Gems and 30 Crystal (New)

—Redeem for 500 Gems and 30 Crystal UpdateSoon —Redeem for 50 Gems and 2 Crystal (New)

—Redeem for 50 Gems and 2 Crystal Sub2HOLYSHz —Redeem for 15 Gems and 1 Crystal

—Redeem for 15 Gems and 1 Crystal 1KActive! —Redeem for 3 Crystals

—Redeem for 3 Crystals Sub2SilverPond —Redeem for 15 Gems and Crystal 1

—Redeem for 15 Gems and Crystal 1 Sub2NUTNGa —Redeem for 15 Gems and Crystal 1

—Redeem for 15 Gems and Crystal 1 Sub2Imfrom3times—Redeem for 15 Gems and 1 Crystal

Expired Anime Rangers codes show more 150KVisitsThankYou

CriticalShutdown

FixBigBugSorrySorry2

FixBigBugSorrySorry

FreeGemsSoGood

Rangers

200Active

5KVisits

100KVisitOMG

50KVisit

Release show less

How to redeem codes in Anime Rangers

To redeem codes in Anime Rangers, check out our guide below:

Click on Redeem to claim the reward | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Anime Rangers in Roblox. Click the blue checkmark on the right side to open the redemption box. Type the code into the text area. Press Redeem to claim your reward.

How to get more Anime Rangers codes

The Anime Rangers Discord and Learning Disability Roblox group are good platforms to check if you want to gather info about the game, its upcoming features, and new Anime Rangers codes. However, the quicker way to get codes is to bookmark this article. You don’t have to bother going through unrelated content to find codes when they’re all on our list, which we update regularly.

Why are my Anime Rangers codes not working?

Anime Rangers codes won’t grant your rewards if expired or incorrectly typed. If they contain typos, you can avoid this problem easily by copying/pasting codes. Additionally, to ensure you get all the free goodies, you should redeem codes as soon as you see them. If they expire, those freebies are gone for good.

Other ways to get free rewards in Anime Rangers

Even if you’ve redeemed all the currently active Anime Rangers codes in this article, you can still find more rewards in-game. There is a treasure chest in the lobby area, which is downstairs. To claim daily rewards inside this chest, you need to join the above-linked Roblox group first. Otherwise, you’ll have to complete tasks to get cash.

What is Anime Rangers?

Anime Rangers is a tower defense Roblox experience inspired by different shonen anime shows. The maps and units in this game draw inspiration from familiar characters and settings of your favorite show. All you have to do is find the best strategy to defend your base from unrelenting enemies.

