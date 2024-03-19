Anime Rangers codes (March 2024)

Hop into Anime Rangers and defend your base with anime-themed heroes. Summon units from your favorite series to eliminate waves of enemies and save worlds. Don’t stop if the summoning system doesn’t give you your faves—we have a neat solution.
If you want to summon more heroes, use Anime Rangers codes! By redeeming the codes from this article, you can get free Gems and summon more units. You can also obtain free Crystals and other handy rewards. If you can’t get enough of this genre, check out our list of All Star Tower Defense (ASTD) codes and claim freebies in that title as well!
All Anime Rangers codes list
Active Anime Rangers codes
- 500KVisitsThankYou—Redeem for 500 Gems and 30 Crystal (New)
- UpdateSoon—Redeem for 50 Gems and 2 Crystal (New)
- Sub2HOLYSHz—Redeem for 15 Gems and 1 Crystal
- 1KActive!—Redeem for 3 Crystals
- Sub2SilverPond—Redeem for 15 Gems and Crystal 1
- Sub2NUTNGa—Redeem for 15 Gems and Crystal 1
- Sub2Imfrom3times—Redeem for 15 Gems and 1 Crystal
Expired Anime Rangers codesshow more
- 150KVisitsThankYou
- CriticalShutdown
- FixBigBugSorrySorry2
- FixBigBugSorrySorry
- FreeGemsSoGood
- Rangers
- 200Active
- 5KVisits
- 100KVisitOMG
- 50KVisit
- Release
How to redeem codes in Anime Rangers
To redeem codes in Anime Rangers, check out our guide below:
- Open Anime Rangers in Roblox.
- Click the blue checkmark on the right side to open the redemption box.
- Type the code into the text area.
- Press Redeem to claim your reward.
How to get more Anime Rangers codes
The Anime Rangers Discord and Learning Disability Roblox group are good platforms to check if you want to gather info about the game, its upcoming features, and new Anime Rangers codes. However, the quicker way to get codes is to bookmark this article. You don’t have to bother going through unrelated content to find codes when they’re all on our list, which we update regularly.
Why are my Anime Rangers codes not working?
Anime Rangers codes won’t grant your rewards if expired or incorrectly typed. If they contain typos, you can avoid this problem easily by copying/pasting codes. Additionally, to ensure you get all the free goodies, you should redeem codes as soon as you see them. If they expire, those freebies are gone for good.
Other ways to get free rewards in Anime Rangers
Even if you’ve redeemed all the currently active Anime Rangers codes in this article, you can still find more rewards in-game. There is a treasure chest in the lobby area, which is downstairs. To claim daily rewards inside this chest, you need to join the above-linked Roblox group first. Otherwise, you’ll have to complete tasks to get cash.
What is Anime Rangers?
Anime Rangers is a tower defense Roblox experience inspired by different shonen anime shows. The maps and units in this game draw inspiration from familiar characters and settings of your favorite show. All you have to do is find the best strategy to defend your base from unrelenting enemies.
You can never redeem too many codes in Roblox games, and there’s more waiting for you in our article on Skibidi Tower Defense codes and the rest of our Roblox Codes section.