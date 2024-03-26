Muscle Legends codes ( March 2024 )

Be the envy of every bodybuilder in the area, and show them what it means to be swole. Unlock new gyms, fight other players, and compete in the Arena to showcase your strength. Starting off your muscle journey is not easy, but with Muscle Legends codes, it can be.

Muscle Legends codes help you boost one of your base stats, like Strength and Agility. They also give you Gems, which you can use to roll for cute pets! Everyone has a soft spot, after all. If you want to see even more protein-induced games, check out our list of Mewing Simulator codes.

All Muscle Legends codes list

Active Muscle Legends codes

megalift50 —Redeem for 250 Strength

—Redeem for 250 Strength speedy50 —Redeem for 250 Agility

—Redeem for 250 Agility spacegems50 —Redeem for 5k Gems

—Redeem for 5k Gems EpicReward500 —Redeem for 500 Gems

—Redeem for 500 Gems MillionWarriors —Redeem for 1.5k Strength

—Redeem for 1.5k Strength Launch250 —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems FrostGems10 —Redeem for 10k Gems

—Redeem for 10k Gems SuperPunch100 —Redeem for 100 Strength

—Redeem for 100 Strength SuperMuscle100 —Redeem for 200 Strength

—Redeem for 200 Strength GalaxyCrystal50 —Redeem for 5k Gems

—Redeem for 5k Gems SkyAgility50 —Redeem for 500 Agility

—Redeem for 500 Agility Musclestorm50—Redeem for 1.5k Strength

Expired Muscle Legends codes

How to redeem codes in Muscle Legends

To redeem codes in Muscle Legends, follow our tutorial below:

Click on the bird icon to redeem codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Muscle Legends on Roblox. Click on the Codes icon on the right side of the screen. Type the code in the pop-up text box. Press Enter and receive your freebies!

How to get more Muscle Legends codes

All the newest Muscle Legends codes are available right here! We recommend bookmarking this article with CTRL+D to stay up-to-date with the newest codes. We will update our guide as soon as the latest codes drop.

On the other hand, if you want to find freebies on your own, you can start by checking out the developer’s X account (@Scriptbloxian), the official YouTube channel (@ScriptbloxianStudios), and the Scriptbloxian Studios Roblox group.

Why are my Muscle Legends codes not working?

The first possible reason why Muscle Legends codes might not be working is incorrect spelling. Typos are very common, so double-check for any misspelled special characters, numbers, or capital letters. Another possibility is that the code has expired in the meantime. Redeem all the codes as soon as possible to prevent losing valuable goodies.

Other ways to get free rewards in Muscle Legends

Besides redeeming Muscle Legends codes, you can get Strength and Agility by going to the gym and doing push-ups. On top of that, you can receive Gems by trading and battling in the Arena. If you join the official socials we’ve linked above, you can also participate in giveaways whenever the developer announces them.

What is Muscle Legends?

Muscle Legends is a clicker Roblox game where you go from a string bean to a giga chad. Enhance your physique and mog the rest into submission with your build as you grind to look like The Hulk.

Are you looking for more Roblox codes? Check out similar guides in our Roblox Codes section. You can find incredible freebies for all the best titles, including the latest Roblox Neighbors codes.

