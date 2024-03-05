Murder Time codes (March 2024)

Murder Time makes the simple game of tag quite deadly. You don’t mischievously tap players to tag them. Instead, you use a knife. If you win a match, you will get crates that contain cool items, but there’s an easier way to get flashy freebies!

Use Murder Time codes to unlock free crates and other items to personalize your character. You can get a variety of rewards like Special Titles, Emotes, Weapons, and other items to make your character stand out! If you want to play more slasher games, check out our Murder Mystery 2 (MM2) codes article to snatch codes for that game as well.

All Murder Time codes list

Active Murder Time codes

thebest —Redeem for a Special Title

—Redeem for a Special Title murdermayhem —Redeem for an Emote Crate

—Redeem for an Emote Crate thumbsup—Redeem for a Like Knife

How to redeem codes in Murder Time

To redeem codes in Murder Time, follow the handy tutorial below:

Click Redeem to grab your rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Murder Time in Roblox. Find the large blue key sign in the lobby. Approach it to open the code redemption box. Type the code into the text field. Click Redeem and grab your freebies.

How to get more Murder Time codes

All the latest Murder Time codes are in this article, so we advise that you bookmark it. You can open it whenever you want and take a look if we’ve added new codes. Alternatively, you can search for codes on social media by yourself, but you’ll have to spend a lot of time filtering out unrelated content to find them. Here are the game’s official socials if you want to check out these platforms on your own:

Why are my Murder Time codes not working?

If you’ve received an error message, double-check the Murder Time code you’re trying to use for misspellings. To avoid such problems in general, you should copy/paste codes instead of manually adding them. Are you still receiving the same error message? Then you’re probably dealing with an outdated code. Reach out to us if you find inactive codes on our list of working ones, and we’ll update the guide.

Other ways to get free rewards in Murder Time

Murder Time codes are the best because they give you free items, but what do you do when you run out of them? Join the Roblox group linked above and unlock daily group rewards to grab free crates. If you’re tired and want to take a break, turn on the AFK mode and go idle while collecting credits. Otherwise, keep playing the game to earn various crates.

What is Murder Time?

Murder Time is a tag game where you have to run and evade the killer. The game randomly assigns one player to be the murderer, and the rest have to scatter around the map and run. If the murderer catches you, you’ll have to join them and help them hunt down other players.

