Modded ABA codes (December 2023)

Have you ever wondered what it would look like to have the special abilities of your favorite anime characters and use them in battle? In Modded ABA on Roblox, you can do just that. Collect various anime heroes and fight for glory in this fun yet challenging game.

Use these Modded ABA codes that will help you get plenty of Cash that you can use to buy better characters and start winning all your matches. If you like anime-inspired Roblox battlegrounds games, take a peek at our Roblox Slayer Battlegrounds codes article and claim a bunch of free goodies!

All Modded ABA codes list

Modded ABA codes (Working)

THE HERO OF OUR TIME —Redeem for 25,000 Cash (New)

—Redeem for 25,000 Cash Guys What Happened To Server —Redeem for 100,000 Cash

—Redeem for 100,000 Cash PLS GIMME CID RULER LOOK AT MY AVATAR PLZ —Redeem for 25,000 Cash

—Redeem for 25,000 Cash Eda is so Pretty —Redeem for 25,000 Cash

—Redeem for 25,000 Cash Aye Sorry About That —Redeem for 50,000 Cash

—Redeem for 50,000 Cash This Dude So Smart —Redeem for 25,000 Cash

—Redeem for 25,000 Cash Meri Krimah—Redeem for 75,000 Cash

Modded ABA codes (Expired)

How to redeem codes in Modded ABA

To redeem codes in Modded ABA, follow the instructions below. It will only take a couple of steps to get those rewards!

Click this button to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Modded ABA on Roblox. Tap on the Codes button at the bottom of the screen. Type the code into the empty text box. Click on the Redeem button to claim your free prize!

How can you get more Modded ABA codes?

If you are looking for fresh Modded ABA codes, join the official Modded ABA Discord and Studio Modded Roblox group for new codes, updates, and sneak peeks. However, the best method to get new codes is to bookmark this article and return occasionally as we look for new codes every day and put them in one place for easy access as soon as developers drop new freebies.

Why are my Modded ABA codes not working?

Your Modded ABA codes may have been misspelled if they aren’t working. A single mistake might cause a code to become invalid. Therefore, you must double-check that all capitalization is correct and that you have no extra spaces. In this case, the best course of action is to copy and paste the code you want to use from our article straight into the code text field.

If the code is accurate, but it’s still not giving you anything but an error message, it has most likely expired and is no longer valid. Let us know if you find one like that on our Working list, and we will investigate some more.

How to get other rewards in Modded ABA

Besides Modded ABA codes, you can get other free rewards by completing Quests. Click on the Characters tab and claim free heroes, as some of them can be obtained without spending any Cash. Last but not least, join the official Modded ABA Discord and check the #giveaways channel to see if there are any active giveaways or special events for a chance to win additional freebies.

What is Modded ABA?

Modded ABA is a Roblox fighting experience where you collect anime characters and use them to fight against other players in the FFA arena. Each hero has a distinctive set of skills that you must master to excel in the game. Try to get as many kills as possible if you want to get your name on those leaderboards.

