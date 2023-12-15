Master Pirate codes (December 2023)

The vast sea is waiting for you to explore it and prove that you’re the true King of Pirates! Master Pirate is one of the most popular One-Piece-based games for a reason. Train and fight at every step to unlock special skills and chase fruits to level up fast!

While upgrading your future ruler of the seas, use Master Pirate codes for additional Beli, Cash, Rubies, and other crucial items for easier progress. Also, remember to redeem them fast before they expire! For more One-Piece-inspired titles with a bunch of freebies, check our Z Piece codes list.

All Master Pirate codes list

Working Master Pirate codes

B512B1023089 —Redeem for 8 Rubies, 15 mins (double Exp), 30 mins (double Drop) (New)

PeaKer_Gamer —Redeem for 1 Ruby

AKUMATORI —Redeem for 1 Ruby

IceBarBer —Redeem for 5 Rubies

12kLike —Redeem for 1.2k Cash

GameingTV —Redeem for 20k Cash

KamoyKung —Redeem for a Stat Reset

MONOACK —Redeem for 5 Rubies

NomJeut —Redeem for a Stat Reset

Rohanny —Redeem for 9 Rubies

Blackkung —Redeem for 1 Ruby

KINGNONKD —Redeem for 2k Cash and 1 Ruby

xdggjai —Redeem for double Cash, Drop, and Exp Boosts

Dinoz_Ch —Redeem for a Stat Reset

YOUNO —Redeem for a Stat Reset

30kFavorites —Redeem for 30 mins (double Cash, Drop, and Exp Boosts)

GH0Ks —Redeem for 500 Cash

8.5MVisit —Redeem for a Stat Reset

LION_GAMER—Redeem for 5 Rubies

Expired Master Pirate codes

How to redeem codes in Master Pirate

Redeeming codes in Master Pirate is a straightforward procedure. Follow our detailed instructions to claim free rewards right away:

Follow these steps to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Master Pirate in Roblox. Click on the Menu button in the top-left corner of the screen. Select the Setting tab. Insert the code in the ENTER CODE textbox. Hit Enter to claim your free reward.

How can you get more codes in Master Pirate?

Bookmark this article (CTRL+D) to stay updated with the latest Master Pirate codes. We do our code-hunting missions regularly to find more freebies and put all active codes here in one place.

However, if you’re eager to learn more about the game basics or potential events and giveaways, check the developer’s social media channels, such as the Master Pirate Discord server or Sinon Studio Roblox group.

Why are my Master Pirate codes not working?

Always check your spelling while entering Master Pirate codes. Like in most Roblox games, you may run into complicated codes that are combinations of letters, numbers, and special symbols. To avoid typos, copy the code you want to use from our list and paste it directly into the game.

Also, make sure to redeem codes fast because developers usually don’t specify their end dates. If you run into an expired code, even if it’s on our Working list, let us know, and we will investigate the issue.

How to get more free rewards in Master Pirate

Aside from redeeming Master Pirate codes, you can find a free chest in the lobby and earn extra Beli. Also, completing various quests will get you additional resources such as EXP. Besides all that, look for the small bat icon in the top-left corner of the screen, where you can claim free daily rewards. For other potential prizes, check the developer’s social media channels (linked above) and participate in upcoming giveaways and special events.

What is Master Pirate?

Master Pirate is one of the most popular Roblox RPG titles based on the legendary anime show One Piece. You must fight various NPCs, bosses, and other players for more free resources. Collect Devil Fruits to get more powerful abilities and earn as much Cash as possible to buy your own ship and explore the seas. While upgrading your hero and unlocking new skills, try to climb the top of the leaderboard so everyone can know who the real Pirate King is!

