Master Pirate codes (December 2023)

The vast sea is waiting for you to explore it and prove that you’re the true King of Pirates! Master Pirate is one of the most popular One-Piece-based games for a reason. Train and fight at every step to unlock special skills and chase fruits to level up fast!
While upgrading your future ruler of the seas, use Master Pirate codes for additional Beli, Cash, Rubies, and other crucial items for easier progress. Also, remember to redeem them fast before they expire! For more One-Piece-inspired titles with a bunch of freebies, check our Z Piece codes list.
All Master Pirate codes list
Working Master Pirate codes
- B512B1023089—Redeem for 8 Rubies, 15 mins (double Exp), 30 mins (double Drop) (New)
- PeaKer_Gamer—Redeem for 1 Ruby
- AKUMATORI—Redeem for 1 Ruby
- IceBarBer—Redeem for 5 Rubies
- 12kLike—Redeem for 1.2k Cash
- GameingTV—Redeem for 20k Cash
- KamoyKung—Redeem for a Stat Reset
- MONOACK—Redeem for 5 Rubies
- NomJeut—Redeem for a Stat Reset
- Rohanny—Redeem for 9 Rubies
- Blackkung—Redeem for 1 Ruby
- KINGNONKD—Redeem for 2k Cash and 1 Ruby
- xdggjai—Redeem for double Cash, Drop, and Exp Boosts
- Dinoz_Ch—Redeem for a Stat Reset
- YOUNO—Redeem for a Stat Reset
- 30kFavorites—Redeem for 30 mins (double Cash, Drop, and Exp Boosts)
- GH0Ks—Redeem for 500 Cash
- 8.5MVisit—Redeem for a Stat Reset
- LION_GAMER—Redeem for 5 Rubies
Expired Master Pirate codes
IceBarBer
xdggjai
AekZaJunior
FREEX2EXPFIX5
AekZa_Junior
PeaKer_Gamer
WeeraphatLukYum
FIXBUGBYNOMJEUT
KINGNONKD
FREE5RUBYFIX4
3MVisit
SOCOLDSNOW
NOOPER
JaiJai
SkyHeart
BigRemake
PeaKer
GoodByeTonkar
Tonmai
25kFavorites
Dinoz_Ch
9kLike
EZCRY
5MVisit
TONMAI_STUDIO
MONOACK
FREERESETSTATSFIX5
635C45014D87
ZeCraftDay
COLDRESETSTATS
2kLike
WOLFSOCOLD
It_MOODz
SEA_FOUR
2klikes
6kLike
6177B1899D82
ThxForPopPular
MAOKUMA
SRY4BUGS
BigUPD
FIXEDLOADINGSCREEN
ChristmasUPD
SnipezService
PARTYWORKING50%
1klikes
GaiGuy
UPD1
8MVisit
16kFavorites
TkzTonKarz
20kFavorites
AKUMATORI
10kLike
How to redeem codes in Master Pirate
Redeeming codes in Master Pirate is a straightforward procedure. Follow our detailed instructions to claim free rewards right away:
- Launch Master Pirate in Roblox.
- Click on the Menu button in the top-left corner of the screen.
- Select the Setting tab.
- Insert the code in the ENTER CODE textbox.
- Hit Enter to claim your free reward.
How can you get more codes in Master Pirate?
Bookmark this article (CTRL+D) to stay updated with the latest Master Pirate codes. We do our code-hunting missions regularly to find more freebies and put all active codes here in one place.
However, if you’re eager to learn more about the game basics or potential events and giveaways, check the developer’s social media channels, such as the Master Pirate Discord server or Sinon Studio Roblox group.
Why are my Master Pirate codes not working?
Always check your spelling while entering Master Pirate codes. Like in most Roblox games, you may run into complicated codes that are combinations of letters, numbers, and special symbols. To avoid typos, copy the code you want to use from our list and paste it directly into the game.
Also, make sure to redeem codes fast because developers usually don’t specify their end dates. If you run into an expired code, even if it’s on our Working list, let us know, and we will investigate the issue.
How to get more free rewards in Master Pirate
Aside from redeeming Master Pirate codes, you can find a free chest in the lobby and earn extra Beli. Also, completing various quests will get you additional resources such as EXP. Besides all that, look for the small bat icon in the top-left corner of the screen, where you can claim free daily rewards. For other potential prizes, check the developer’s social media channels (linked above) and participate in upcoming giveaways and special events.
What is Master Pirate?
Master Pirate is one of the most popular Roblox RPG titles based on the legendary anime show One Piece. You must fight various NPCs, bosses, and other players for more free resources. Collect Devil Fruits to get more powerful abilities and earn as much Cash as possible to buy your own ship and explore the seas. While upgrading your hero and unlocking new skills, try to climb the top of the leaderboard so everyone can know who the real Pirate King is!
Before you leave, check our dedicated Codes section, where you can get all the freebies for other popular games by redeeming more codes.