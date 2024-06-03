Legend of Mushroom Rush codes (June 2024)

Updated June 3, 2024: Added a new code!

In Legend of Mushroom: Rush – SEA, you play as the world’s cutest hero. Formerly known as Maple Rush, this idle RPG sends you on a mission to save Shroom Island. Since you are so tiny and the world is cruel, it’s wise to stock up on gear and resources.

The best way of doing so is by redeeming Legend of Mushroom: Rush – SEA codes. When my Magic Lamp fails me, I can always fall back on Coupons and purchase the necessary gear with Diamonds. The codes helped me evolve my tiny Mushroom into a formidable fighter. If you want to do the same in a similar game, get more rewards with the help of our Legend of Mushroom codes article.

All Legend of Mushroom: Rush codes list

Legend of Mushroom: Rush codes (Working)

klvb3—Redeem for 300 Diamonds, 30 Pal Coupons, 30 Skill Coupons, 2 Bombs, 2 Drills, and 10 Speedup Coupons

How to redeem codes in Legend of Mushroom: Rush

To redeem codes in Legend of Mushroom: Rush – SEA (available on Google Play and App Store), follow the guide below:

Tap here to get rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Legend of Mushroom: Rush – SEA on your device. Tap your avatar in the top-left corner of the screen. Tap your avatar again, this time in the drop-down menu. Select the Redemption Code option. Input your code into the Enter redemption code text box. Press the Exchange button to get rewards.

How to get more Legend of Mushroom: Rush codes

We’re always on the lookout for the latest Legend of Mushroom: Rush – SEA codes. That’s why the easiest way of claiming all the rewards is by bookmarking this page and visiting often to see what’s new. Alternatively, you’ll have to dive deep into the Legend of Mushroom-Sea Discord server. Keep in mind that finding the codes this way tends to get time-consuming.

Why are my Legend of Mushroom: Rush codes not working?

If you have problems redeeming Legend of Mushroom: Rush – SEA codes, pay attention to the error message to identify the root cause:

Activation code does not exist means that you’ve likely made a typo. The codes are case-sensitive and have to look the same as those on our list to work, so be careful when entering them.

means that you’ve likely made a typo. The codes are case-sensitive and have to look the same as those on our list to work, so be careful when entering them. The activation code has expired is triggered when a code is no longer active. If you find an invalid code on our Working list, let us know so that we can move it to the appropriate category.

Other ways to get free rewards in Legend of Mushroom: Rush

You can get more rewards even after you redeem all the available Legend of Mushroom: Rush – SEA codes. Daily and weekly tasks are a fun way of getting more free resources. You can get extra Diamonds and Coupons by joining the above-linked Discord server as well. Another perk of Discord is gaining access to exclusive giveaways and events.

What is Legend of Mushroom: Rush?

Formerly known as Maple Rush, Legend of Mushroom: Rush – SEA is a free mobile idle RPG where you’re on a mission to revive the Shroom Island and save it from the evil forces. You’re equipped with a Magic Lamp that lets you claim free gear, but you won’t always pull out what you need. Fight enemies, bring down dangerous bosses, and explore a vibrant magical world.

