Kaiju Paradise codes (February 2024)

Kaiju Paradise takes place in a chaotic lab where a war rages between humans and fearsome monsters known as Gootraxians. Are you skillful enough to navigate the disarrayed hallways without getting infected by the disease? If you need an extra boost, Kaiju Paradise codes can help.

Customization is the most fun part of the game, no matter whether you are playing as a human or a monster. Codes helped me get plenty of Credits, a secondary currency used to buy cosmetic skin crates. Now, you can raid the shop without having to hunt enemies for Credits, too. And, if you want more free rewards in another exciting survival game, head over to the list of Murder Mystery 2 codes.

All Kaiju Paradise codes list

Kaiju Paradise codes (Working)

WOWFREESTUFF_9 —Redeem for 1 Unusual Gift

—Redeem for 1 Unusual Gift WOWFREESTUFF_8 —Redeem for 5 Credits

—Redeem for 5 Credits WOWFREESTUFF_7 —Redeem for 1,250 Credits

—Redeem for 1,250 Credits WOWFREESTUFF_6—Redeem for 1,500 Credits

How to redeem codes in Kaiju Paradise

To redeem codes in Kaiju Paradise, follow the instructions below:

Click the gift button to claim your rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Kaiju Paradise on Roblox. Click the gift icon in the upper-right corner of the screen. Input a code into the Enter The Code text box. Press the Redeem button to claim your rewards.

How to get more Kaiju Paradise codes

The official Kaiju Paradise Discord server is the central hub for all information related to the game. However, since there is no dedicated channel for Kaiju Paradise codes, finding them all takes a lot of time. If you don’t have the energy for this, you can get all the rewards by bookmarking this page and visiting occasionally to see what’s new.

Why are my Kaiju Paradise codes not working?

In case you get a Code does not exist message, double-check your spelling. The cause of this error is most often a typo, so be careful while entering your codes. It’s also possible that a code has expired without any warning from the developer. Feel free to notify us about the problematic code, and we’ll investigate if it cycled out at some point.

Other ways to get free rewards in Kaiju Paradise

To get more free Credits and Unusual Gifts after redeeming Kaiju Paradise codes, you can pick up Daily Rewards. Make sure to log in often because the rewards get progressively better the longer you play. The developer organizes many great giveaways in the game’s dedicated Discord server. Aside from in-game items, you can also get a chance to earn some free Robux if you’re lucky.

What is Kaiju Paradise?

Kaiju Paradise is a Roblox multiplayer survival game where you can play as a human or a monster. Explore a large abandoned lab, try to avoid dangers, and scavenge items that will help you defend yourself. Earn Credits and Tokens by defeating monsters or infecting humans, depending on the role you choose.

