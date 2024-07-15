Garena Free Fire Max codes (July 2024)

Garena Free Fire Max is a mobile battle royale game with a cult audience around the globe. For free players, it’s hard not to be tempted to purchase items from the in-game store each season.
Thankfully, codes exist to offer free items to keep you from spending money, even if some of them are only available for a limited time.
All working Garena Free Fire Max codes
Using a code in Garena Free Fire Max gives players access to items like diamonds, which are the in-game currency used to buy cosmetics for characters or accelerate gameplay. Codes are pretty sporadic, though, with some only coming out for a single day before being removed and replaced, so it’s hard to track which ones work and which don’t.
- F1S2D3F4G5H6J7K8
- FP3O2I5U4Y6T7R8E
- FL9K8J7H6G5F4D3S
- FU5N6P4B7V8X2A9Y
- 8H7GK3D9F6J2L1S0
- FX2C3V4B5N6M7L8K
- FN9M8L7K6J5H4G3F
- FL0K9J8H7G6F5D4S
- F2A3S4D5F6G7H8J9
- FQ2W3E4R5T6Y7U8I
- FZ9X8C7V6B5N4M3L
How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes
Redeeming codes in Garena Free Fire Max is pretty simple, so just follow these steps:
- Visit the Garena Free Fire Mix website at reward.ff.garena.com/en
- Sign into your account
- Type the redemption code into the text box provided and click Confirm
- So long as the code is active, the rewards should appear in your game mailbox.
Remember that all codes are case and letter-specific, so if you type in a code missing a character or capital, it might not work. New codes are added to the game frequently, with others being removed. So, the list can get out of date pretty quickly.