Garena Free Fire Max codes (July 2024)

Codes galore.
Garena Free Fire Max is a mobile battle royale game with a cult audience around the globe. For free players, it’s hard not to be tempted to purchase items from the in-game store each season.

Thankfully, codes exist to offer free items to keep you from spending money, even if some of them are only available for a limited time.

All working Garena Free Fire Max codes

Using a code in Garena Free Fire Max gives players access to items like diamonds, which are the in-game currency used to buy cosmetics for characters or accelerate gameplay. Codes are pretty sporadic, though, with some only coming out for a single day before being removed and replaced, so it’s hard to track which ones work and which don’t.

  • F1S2D3F4G5H6J7K8
  • FP3O2I5U4Y6T7R8E
  • FL9K8J7H6G5F4D3S
  • FU5N6P4B7V8X2A9Y
  • 8H7GK3D9F6J2L1S0
  • FX2C3V4B5N6M7L8K
  • FN9M8L7K6J5H4G3F
  • FL0K9J8H7G6F5D4S
  • F2A3S4D5F6G7H8J9
  • FQ2W3E4R5T6Y7U8I
  • FZ9X8C7V6B5N4M3L

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes

Redeeming codes in Garena Free Fire Max is pretty simple, so just follow these steps:

  1. Visit the Garena Free Fire Mix website at reward.ff.garena.com/en
  2. Sign into your account
  3. Type the redemption code into the text box provided and click Confirm
  4. So long as the code is active, the rewards should appear in your game mailbox.

Remember that all codes are case and letter-specific, so if you type in a code missing a character or capital, it might not work. New codes are added to the game frequently, with others being removed. So, the list can get out of date pretty quickly.

