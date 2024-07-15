Garena Free Fire Max codes (July 2024)

Garena Free Fire Max is a mobile battle royale game with a cult audience around the globe. For free players, it’s hard not to be tempted to purchase items from the in-game store each season.

Thankfully, codes exist to offer free items to keep you from spending money, even if some of them are only available for a limited time.

All working Garena Free Fire Max codes

Using a code in Garena Free Fire Max gives players access to items like diamonds, which are the in-game currency used to buy cosmetics for characters or accelerate gameplay. Codes are pretty sporadic, though, with some only coming out for a single day before being removed and replaced, so it’s hard to track which ones work and which don’t.

F1S2D3F4G5H6J7K8

FP3O2I5U4Y6T7R8E

FL9K8J7H6G5F4D3S

FU5N6P4B7V8X2A9Y

8H7GK3D9F6J2L1S0

FX2C3V4B5N6M7L8K

FN9M8L7K6J5H4G3F

FL0K9J8H7G6F5D4S

F2A3S4D5F6G7H8J9

FQ2W3E4R5T6Y7U8I

FZ9X8C7V6B5N4M3L

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes

Redeeming codes in Garena Free Fire Max is pretty simple, so just follow these steps:

Visit the Garena Free Fire Mix website at reward.ff.garena.com/en Sign into your account Type the redemption code into the text box provided and click Confirm So long as the code is active, the rewards should appear in your game mailbox.

Remember that all codes are case and letter-specific, so if you type in a code missing a character or capital, it might not work. New codes are added to the game frequently, with others being removed. So, the list can get out of date pretty quickly.

