Fruit Tower Defense codes (December 2023)

Fruit Tower Defense is the perfect Roblox tower defense experience for all One Piece fans. I love games where I must use strategy and manage my resources to defend my base from weaves of evil attackers, especially if they are anime-inspired.

With the help of Fruit Tower Defense codes, I obtained a vast amount of Coins, Gems, and Potions that I used to summon more units and expand my team. If you can’t get enough of Roblox tower defense games based on anime, take a peek at our All Star Tower Defense codes article, as we have plenty of freebies in that game as well.

All Fruit Tower Defense codes list

Fruit Tower Defense codes (Working)

HappyHolidays —Redeem for 800 Snowflakes and Coins Potions (New)

—Redeem for 800 Snowflakes and Coins Potions BIGFIVE —Redeem for 400 Coins and 30 Gems

—Redeem for 400 Coins and 30 Gems BIGUPDATE —Redeem for 400 Coins and 30 Gems

—Redeem for 400 Coins and 30 Gems THANKYOU —Redeem for 200 Coins and 40 Gems

—Redeem for 200 Coins and 40 Gems XMAS —Redeem for 1,000 Coins and 150 Gems

—Redeem for 1,000 Coins and 150 Gems FREE —Redeem for 200 Coins and 40 Gems

—Redeem for 200 Coins and 40 Gems THANKS20K—Redeem for 400 Coins and 30 Gems

Fruit Tower Defense codes (Expired)

How to redeem codes in Fruit Tower Defense

Redeeming codes in Fruit Tower Defense takes only a few steps. Follow the instructions below to redeem your codes without any hustle:

Use these options to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Start Fruit Tower Defense on Roblox. Tap on the Twitter bird button in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Type the code into the Enter Code text box. Click on the green checkmark button to claim your free goodies!

How can you get more Fruit Tower Defense codes?

To get fresh Fruit Tower Defense codes, join the official Fruit Tower Defense Discord channel and the BlackRock Roblox group, or follow the game developers on X (@J0fuu) and YouTube (@Slat) for all the latest news and updates. However, the best method to get new codes is to press CTRL+D and bookmark this page, as we will update our guide as soon as the game developers add more codes.

Why are my Fruit Tower Defense codes not working?

Your Fruit Tower Defense codes may not work for a couple of reasons. As codes are usually case-sensitive, make sure to type them exactly as they are written above. To avoid typos, copy and paste each code from our list directly into the game. The code has most likely expired if you are sure you entered it correctly. Let us know if you find one on our Working list that is no longer valid, and we will update our article.

How to get other rewards in Fruit Tower Defense

If you have already claimed Fruit Tower Defense codes and want more free rewards, don’t worry; there are a bunch of them you can claim:

Daily Rewards such as Coins, Gems, and other freebies will be available each day, so remember to keep your streak.

such as Coins, Gems, and other freebies will be available each day, so remember to keep your streak. Use one Free Spin every 24 hours for a chance to win Crates, Boosts, Gems, Coins, and more.

every 24 hours for a chance to win Crates, Boosts, Gems, Coins, and more. Finish Quests for Gems.

for Gems. Join the official BlackRock Roblox group and like the game for a free Group Reward .

. Teleport to the AFK Zone to get Coins while away from the keyboard.

What is Fruit Tower Defense?

Based on the popular anime series One Piece, Fruit Tower Defense brings a tower defense Roblox experience filled with familiar faces. You play with characters from your favorite anime instead of standard towers, and each character is good in their own way. Prepare your best defense and prepare to take out waves of incoming enemies!

To get freebies for more Roblox games, visit the rest of our Roblox Codes section to discover free rewards in all of your favorite games!