Eternal Piece codes (May 2024)

Updated May 21, 2024: We added new codes!
Ahoy, matey! Are you ready for an exciting seafaring adventure? Eternal Piece will take you on a ride full of quests and battles. Grab your straw hat and follow Luffy’s trail in this thrilling game inspired by the colorful world of One Piece.
The experience becomes even more fun when you use Eternal Piece codes. Why chase Legendary Fruit across the map when you can easily get it for free? Other rewards, such as rare rerolls and stat resets, are useful to create your perfect build. So, hurry up and plunder all the codes before they expire. And, if you want to get more freebies in another One-Piece-inspired game, check out our list of King Legacy codes.
All Eternal Piece codes list
Eternal Piece codes (Working)
- Update2fix—Redeem for 3 hours x2 EXP
- Update2.1—Redeem for Legendary Fruit
- LegendaryFruit—Redeem for Legendary Fruit
- newstats—Redeem for a Stat Reset
- stackrace—Redeem for 5 Race Rerolls
- fishmansorry—Redeem for 500k Beli
- exp4hour—Redeem for 4 hours of x2 EXP
- Update2.1fix—Redeem for 100 Race Rerolls
- race135—Redeem for 5 Race Rerolls
- reset135—Redeem for a Stat Reset
Eternal Piece codes (Expired)show more
- Update2
- 25RaceSpins
- 2500LIKES
- sorrybutfixed
- gimmierace
- supaxp
- specialfruit
- StatReset5
- gimmiestats
- ANEWSTART
- resetmystats
- gimmiemastery
- newupdate!
- xboxyuh
- INeedaMaxWin
- Sub2KingBaka
- statreset
- gumgum
- FREERACEREROLLS
- shutdownrace
- crazyxp
- shutdownexp1h
- superroll
- upd1master
- RELEASE
- Giveme4hexp_1
- racesetyuh
- statsetyuh
How to redeem codes in Eternal Piece
To redeem codes for Eternal Piece, follow the instructions below:
- Open Eternal Piece on Roblox.
- Click the Menu button on the left side of the screen.
- Press the Twitter bird icon.
- Insert your code into the [Enter Code] text box.
- Click Redeem to claim your rewards.
How to get more Eternal Piece codes
We add the newest Eternal Piece codes as soon as they’re out, so bookmark this page if you want to stay in the loop. Alternatively, you can follow the game’s social media, but finding codes on your own tends to be more time-consuming. If you prefer doing your own research, subscribe to the developer’s YouTube channel (@BloxFruitsMaui) and join the official Anime Piece Discord server.
Why are my Eternal Piece codes not working?
If your Eternal Piece code isn’t working, a typo may have slipped through the cracks. Double-check your spelling or copy/paste your code into the game instead. It’s also important to note that Roblox codes don’t last forever. If you get the Code has expired error message, contact us so that we can update our list.
Other ways to get free rewards in Eternal Piece
After you’re done redeeming all the Eternal Piece codes, you can earn more free rewards by completing quests. The daily rewards are also available, offering prizes such as Fruit and Cash. And, if you enjoy giveaways, you can join the above-linked Discord server to try your luck.
What is Eternal Piece?
Eternal Piece is a Roblox RPG set in the world of the popular series One Piece. Become a pirate and explore a vast map full of islands that hide treasures and adventure. Battle against fierce bandits and solve the tasks to help the villagers. Don’t forget to keep your eye open for the Legendary Fruit that will give you special powers, just like in the anime.
