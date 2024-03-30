Category:
Become a true football master.
Blue Lock characters designed in Roblox.
Egoist Awakens is a Roblox game that is inspired by the football/soccer-based anime series, Blue Lock. Just like in the show, players in Egoist Awakens must use all of their skills to become the best football/soccer player on the pitch. While the game is still in its beta phase, that doesn’t mean the developers have forgotten about codes.

Codes are a way for the developers of a Roblox game to give back to their player base. They are essentially free rewards that players can claim for virtually doing nothing except logging into the game.

In Egoist Awakens, players can redeem several codes for rewards such as talent resets, clan rolls, and other prizes. Below, you can see all of the active codes.

Egoist Awakens Codes

  • 1KLIKES – Get 1 x Clan Reroll
  •  1KGROUP – Get 1 x Trait Reroll
  •  300KVISITS – Get 1 x Clan Reroll
  •  2KFAVS – Get 1 x Clan Reroll
  •  UPDATE – Get 1 x Trait Reroll

If you want to claim any of these codes in Egoist Awakens, all you have to do is open the game in Roblox, navigate to the “Other” menu in the main lobby, and then enter your codes in the text box located at the top of the screen. Enter in one code, press enter, and whatever reward was associated with that code will be added to your account.

