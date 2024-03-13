Dinosaur Simulator codes (March 2024)

Who hasn’t had an obsession with dinosaurs? In Dinosaur Simulator, you can explore a prehistoric world and watch your baby dino grow up. The best part is that you can change the breed of your dinosaur, and even get unique species with codes.

If you redeem Dinosaur Simulator codes, you can unlock exclusive skins. Activate them while they’re still available, and you can change your dinosaur’s form in no time. Each breed has unique abilities that make it stronger or more agile, so feel free to experiment a bit and find what works for you. If you want even more power, check out our article with Shoot Beam Simulator codes to get your hands on more freebies.

All Dinosaur Simulator codes list

Active Dinosaur Simulator codes

COORDINATE —Redeem for Dream Haze Fresnosaurus (New)

—Redeem for Dream Haze Fresnosaurus Pokemantrainer —Redeem for Wyvern

—Redeem for Wyvern 115454 —Redeem for Chickenosaurus

—Redeem for Chickenosaurus Burnt Burrito —Redeem for Yutashu

—Redeem for Yutashu CAMBRIANEXPLOSION —Redeem for Anomalocaris

—Redeem for Anomalocaris RockMuncher —Redeem for Terranotus Plateosaurus

—Redeem for Terranotus Plateosaurus 060515 —Redeem for Twitter Ornithomimus

—Redeem for Twitter Ornithomimus JELLYDONUT200M —Redeem for Jelly Joy Concavenator

—Redeem for Jelly Joy Concavenator drinnk —Redeem for Pizza Delivery Mapusaurus

—Redeem for Pizza Delivery Mapusaurus AMERICA —Redeem for American Eagle Balaur

—Redeem for American Eagle Balaur 060398 —Redeem for Dodo

—Redeem for Dodo 092316—Redeem for Electric Pteranodon

Expired Dinosaur Simulator codes show more Gravy28571

06066

ALIENS

401882

LOVEBUG show less

How to redeem codes in Dinosaur Simulator

To redeem codes in Dinosaur Simulator, use our easy tutorial below:

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Dinosaur Simulator in Roblox. Head to the Promo Codes tab once you’re in the main menu. Type the code into the text box. Press Submit! and grab your prize!

How to get more Dinosaur Simulator codes

If you want to hunt Dinosaur Simulator codes by yourself, check out the Unhatched Games Discord, X (@ChickenEngineer), and YouTube (@chickenengineer2271). But, you will have to filter through a bunch of unrelated content before you can find all the active codes. So, bookmark this page instead—you’ll find all the codes right here because we do the hard work for you.

Why are my Dinosaur Simulator codes not working?

Take a good look at the Dinosaur Simulator code you’ve entered because it might contain some spelling errors. To prevent typos from slipping in, you should copy codes and paste them into the text field in-game. Sadly, though, you might still run into the same error message if the code is outdated. If you find an inactive code, let us know, and we will revise our lists.

Other ways to get free rewards in Dinosaur Simulator

The developer hasn’t implemented any other ways to claim free goodies besides Dinosaur Simulator codes. However, you can grab prizes by participating in various contests on social media. Your best bet is to keep checking Discord for giveaways and special events.

What is Dinosaur Simulator?

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be a dinosaur, you can become one in Dinosaur Simulator on Roblox. This game simulates everything we know about how dinosaurs used to live in the wilderness. You begin your journey as a baby dino whose main tasks are to find food, avoid predators, and grow up trying to become a mighty king of all the giant lizards.

