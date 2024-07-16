Love and Deepspace codes (July 2024

Romance in space can be tricky in Love and Deepspace, but thankfully, there are some alternative methods to give you a leg up on your quest for love.

In Love and Deepspace, you stop into a sci-fi world and interact, fight, and go through a story while trying to find your ideal romantic partner. Codes help you in your quest and allow you to get items to aid you throughout this 3D interactive adventure. But what are the ones currently available?

All working Love and Deepspace codes

Codes in Love and Deepspace have multiple uses, giving you in-game currency, wishes, or gold. Depending on what you need at the time, there are a series of codes you can use to get a welcome boost.

20240715 —10 Empyrean Wish

—10 Empyrean Wish DEEPSPACE2 —20,000 Gold, 200 Diamonds & Stamina

—20,000 Gold, 200 Diamonds & Stamina LYSKGOODME —10,000 Gold, Energy Capsule: Vigorous, Joyful Drink

—10,000 Gold, Energy Capsule: Vigorous, Joyful Drink FLYHIGH — Multiple Skylines and Stickers.

How to redeem Love and Deepspace codes

To redeem codes in-game, you must log in, create your character, and complete the first chapter. After that, just follow some simple steps:

Head to the cafe, which acts as the game’s main menu Click your profile on the top left corner and then click on the gear icon on the bottom right corner. Click the More option, then click Redeem Code. Enter the code you want and click Redeem Your items should appear instantly so long as the codes work.

As usual, the codes above are case-sensitive, so if you fail to redeem a code the first time, you might have input the code incorrectly. Make sure any letters are capitalized if needed and don’t have any spaces before or after the code.

