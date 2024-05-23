Cursed RNG codes (May 2024)

Updated May 23, 2024: We added the latest codes!

Cursed RNG is one of my favorite Jujutsu-Kaizen-inspired Roblox experiences because of its challenging combat. In this game, you get to roll for the most powerful Auras and show off your cool powers. However, everything is fun and games until you run into a more experienced opponent.

If you want to be a competitive player, you’ll need a lot of luck. Fortunately, Cursed RNG codes are there to help you by letting you claim free Lucky Hamsters. Hurry up and grab them before they expire. And, if you want to get more free rewards in another popular game set in the same world, visit our article with Jujutsu Shenanigans codes.

All Cursed RNG codes list

Cursed RNG codes (Working)

bidLa —Redeem for 5 Lucky Hamsters

—Redeem for 5 Lucky Hamsters ten—Redeem for 3 Lucky Hamsters

Cursed RNG codes (Expired) show more bossfr

10o0Likes

dataLost

500_Likes

Waffle

1kkk

3X100Likes

SryShutdownSad

169Likes

iamyou

wowrelease

accidentReal

sryforshutdown show less

How to redeem codes in Cursed RNG

Follow the guide below to redeem Cursed RNG hassle-free:

Click here to redeem your codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Cursed RNG in Roblox. Click the Setting button on the right side of the screen. Press the Codes button in the Settings menu. Enter a code into the text box. Click the Redeem button to claim your rewards.

How to get more Cursed RNG codes

Press CTRL+D to bookmark this page if you want to get all the Cursed RNG codes easily and fast. Since we’re adding new codes as soon as they’re out, it’s good to visit the article often to ensure you won’t miss anything.

Alternatively, you can also join the official I Like Hamster Discord server if you don’t mind searching for codes on your own. However, it’s important to note that finding them among unrelated information tends to be time-consuming.

Why are my Cursed RNG codes not working?

There are two common reasons why your Cursed RNG code isn’t working. The most frequent issue that players encounter is incorrectly spelled codes. Pay attention to capitalized letters, interpunction signs, and special characters.

The other problem is caused by outdated codes. The developer doesn’t usually specify the expiration dates, making them impossible to predict. If you find an inactive code on the working list, let us know so that we can refresh it.

Other ways to get free rewards in Cursed RNG

Unfortunately, Cursed RNG codes are the only way to obtain more free rewards easily for now. The only other option is to join the above-linked Discord server and participate in giveaways. It’s a game about luck anyway, so why not test it out this way, too?

What is Cursed RNG?

Cursed RNG is a Roblox fighting experience inspired by the popular anime Jujutsu Kaizen. The goal of the game is to roll the rarest Auras that will help you become stronger and provide cool-looking effects. You can also get a Curse that will ruin your luck, so be careful. Can you become the most powerful fighter and conquer the battlefield?

