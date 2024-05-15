Button Simulator Mania codes (May 2024)

Updated May 15, 2024: Checked for the latest codes!
Exploration games on Roblox are definitely one of the most entertaining, and Button Simulator Mania is at the top of my list. Enjoy unboxing rare Artifacts and Runes, travel across different worlds with exciting challenges, push the right buttons, and reach the top of the leaderboard.
However, if you don’t want to grind a lot to progress, the best way to get an instant boost is to use all the available Button Simulator Mania codes. They will usually provide you with Gems, Tokens, Cash, and other valuable freebies as you improve your scouting abilities. If you want to try a similar game when you’re taking a break from all the button pushing, we suggest checking out our list of Treasure Hunt Simulator codes.
All Button Simulator Mania codes list
Active Button Simulator Mania codes
- SorryForTheInconvenience—Redeem for 1 x2 Stats, 1 x2 Tokens, and 1 x2 Gems (New)
- 800KVISITS—Redeem for 1 x2 Gems
- 500KVISITS—Redeem for 1 x2 Stats
- IHATEBUGS—Redeem for x2 Gems, x2 Stats, and x2 Tokens
- EventWorld—Redeem for 2 x2 Gems
- SorryForBugs—Redeem for 100 Gems
- UPDATE4—Redeem for 1 x2 Stats, 1 x2 Tokens, and 1 x2 Gems
- UPDATE2—Redeem for x2 Tokens
- 100KVISITS—Redeem for x2 Stats and x2 Tokens
- UPDATE1—Redeem for 500 Gems
- UPDATE3—Redeem for Rewards
- 400KVISITS—Redeem for Rewards
- 600KVISITS—Redeem for 1 x2 Tokens
- 700KVISITS—Redeem for 1 x2 Gems
- RELEASE—Redeem for 150 Tokens
- LookAtMiningArea—Redeem for 25 Cash
- SorryForMassivesShutdown—Redeem for x2 Tokens
Expired Button Simulator Mania codesshow more
How to redeem codes in Button Simulator Mania
Redeeming Button Simulator Mania codes is straightforward. Follow our step-by-step instructions below to get goodies right away:
- Launch Button Simulator Mania in Roblox.
- Click the ABX icon on the right side.
- Insert a code into the Enter code pop-up text box.
- Hit the Redeem button to grab your freebies.
How to get more Button Simulator Mania codes
For the latest Button Simulator Mania codes, bookmark this article (CTRL+D) and visit it occasionally. We’ll update it whenever we find new ones.
However, if you want to expand your knowledge of the game, participate in special events, and chase some giveaways, check the developer’s social media channels:
Why are my Button Simulator Mania codes not working?
Sometimes, Button Simulator Mania codes won’t work because they usually last only a few days. That’s why you should redeem them as soon as you see the latest drops in this guide. Also, try to avoid typos by copying the code you’re interested in from our list and pasting it straight into the game. If you run into an inactive code, let us know, and we will update this article.
Other ways to get free rewards in Button Simulator Mania
Besides redeeming Button Simulator Mania codes, you can get extra freebies by completing achievements. If you want to participate in different events that come with great rewards, join the developer’s Roblox group (linked above).
What is Button Simulator Mania?
Button Simulator Mania is a Roblox game where you must press various buttons to grind and unlock dozens of new areas. This exploration experience offers a lot of rare runes and artifacts that you can look for to upgrade your abilities and customize your character. Do your best, chase the top of the leaderboard, and try to use all the available codes from this guide for various freebies.
If you want to catch freebies in other popular Roblox games, visit our Roblox Codes section. We have more articles with fantastic free rewards for all your favorite titles, including the latest Lawn Mowing Simulator codes.