Brawl Stars promo art where three characters are running away from an explosion
Image via Super Cell
Category:
Codes

Brawl Stars codes

You get to support your favorite content creators.
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: May 9, 2024 04:06 am

Who says you can only play multiplayer games on PC and console? Brawl Stars takes the best of online battle arenas and third-person shooters and powers up your mobile to be the ultimate multiplayer gaming device.

Recommended Videos

Buying anything through the Brawl Stars supports your favorite content creator, so here are all the Brawl Stars codes.

All Brawl Stars codes list

Brawl Stars codes (Working)

All these codes listed will allow you to support one content creator

  • kari
  • alvaro845
  • amie
  • anikilo
  • ark
  • artube
  • ashbs
  • ashtax
  • aj
  • aurum
  • axael
  • bangskot
  • bash
  • bbok
  • beak
  • bigspin
  • bigvale
  • bisect
  • brad
  • brocast
  • brunoclash
  • bucanero
  • buf
  • brawlify
  • carbonfin
  • chiefavalon
  • clash champs
  • clashdicas
  • clashgames
  • coltonw83
  • consty
  • corrupt
  • cosmic
  • cos
  • cptnben
  • crux
  • cwa
  • cwc
  • deckshop
  • decow
  • destro
  • drekzenn
  • echo
  • elchiki
  • eric
  • ewe
  • ferre
  • flobby
  • fullfrontage
  • galadon
  • gizmo
  • godson
  • gouloulou
  • grax
  • guzzo
  • heybrother
  • itzu
  • jojonas
  • joe
  • jsgod
  • juno
  • june
  • kairos
  • kfc
  • kiokio
  • kius
  • klaus
  • ladyb
  • landi
  • lex
  • lightpollux
  • lukas
  • malcaide
  • maxi
  • manerv
  • molt
  • morte
  • mbf
  • moose
  • ninja
  • nana
  • nat
  • naxiva
  • nery
  • noobs
  • nyte
  • oj
  • optimus
  • ouah
  • owl
  • oyungemisi
  • pitbullfera
  • puuki
  • pat
  • radical
  • ray
  • rey
  • romain
  • royaleapi
  • rozetmen
  • ruruglou
  • shelbi
  • sidekick
  • sirtag
  • sitrox
  • skullcrusher
  • soking
  • spanser
  • spartafail
  • spuik
  • starlist
  • stats
  • sumit007
  • surgicalgoblin
  • suzie
  • thechicken
  • thehuntah
  • trymacs
  • vinho
  • cauemp
  • withzack
  • wonderbrad
  • yde
  • yosorick
  • zmot
  • zsomac

Brawl Stars codes (Expired)

  • There are no expired Brawl Stars codes.

How to redeem codes in Brawl Stars

Brawl Stars shop where you can redeem the codes
Redeem the code in shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follow these instructions to redeem Brawl Stars codes:

  1. Start Brawl Stars
  2. Log into your Supercell account
  3. Open the Shop on the right side of your screen
  4. Scroll until the very end and find the Content Creator Boost
  5. Enter the code

How to get more Brawl Stars codes

The easiest way to get more Brawl Stars codes is to keep your eyes peeled on the official X page for announcements, or to explore new Twitch streamers and find the codes through their channels. If you didn’t find your favorite streamer on our list, I recommend you visit their Twitch channel and look for a code there. 

Why are my Brawl Stars codes not working?

The most common reason why Brawl Stars codes aren’t working is a spelling mistake. Double-check the spelling as you’re entering the code. 

What is Brawl Stars?

Brawl Stars is an online multiplayer battle area and a third-person hero shooter. You jump into a match with 10 players and aim to be the last person standing. You can play as different Brawlers, each of whom offers unique perks and advantages. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Shindo Life codes (May 2024) [Shinobi Life 2]
Shindo Life Promo Image
Category: Codes
Codes
Shindo Life codes (May 2024) [Shinobi Life 2]
Sonja Dostanic Sonja Dostanic May 9, 2024
Read Article Jujutsu Tycoon codes (May 2024)
Jujutsu Tycoon promo image
Category: Codes
Codes
Jujutsu Tycoon codes (May 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic May 9, 2024
Read Article Drag Project codes (May 2024)
Drag Project Promo Image
Category: Codes
Codes
Drag Project codes (May 2024)
Sonja Dostanic Sonja Dostanic May 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Shindo Life codes (May 2024) [Shinobi Life 2]
Shindo Life Promo Image
Category: Codes
Codes
Shindo Life codes (May 2024) [Shinobi Life 2]
Sonja Dostanic Sonja Dostanic May 9, 2024
Read Article Jujutsu Tycoon codes (May 2024)
Jujutsu Tycoon promo image
Category: Codes
Codes
Jujutsu Tycoon codes (May 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic May 9, 2024
Read Article Drag Project codes (May 2024)
Drag Project Promo Image
Category: Codes
Codes
Drag Project codes (May 2024)
Sonja Dostanic Sonja Dostanic May 9, 2024
Author
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.