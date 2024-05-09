Who says you can only play multiplayer games on PC and console? Brawl Stars takes the best of online battle arenas and third-person shooters and powers up your mobile to be the ultimate multiplayer gaming device.

Buying anything through the Brawl Stars supports your favorite content creator, so here are all the Brawl Stars codes.

All Brawl Stars codes list

Brawl Stars codes (Working)

All these codes listed will allow you to support one content creator.

show more kari

alvaro845

amie

anikilo

ark

artube

ashbs

ashtax

aj

aurum

axael

bangskot

bash

bbok

beak

bigspin

bigvale

bisect

brad

brocast

brunoclash

bucanero

buf

brawlify

carbonfin

chiefavalon

clash champs

clashdicas

clashgames

coltonw83

consty

corrupt

cosmic

cos

cptnben

crux

cwa

cwc

deckshop

decow

destro

drekzenn

echo

elchiki

eric

ewe

ferre

flobby

fullfrontage

galadon

gizmo

godson

gouloulou

grax

guzzo

heybrother

itzu

jojonas

joe

jsgod

juno

june

kairos

kfc

kiokio

kius

klaus

ladyb

landi

lex

lightpollux

lukas

malcaide

maxi

manerv

molt

morte

mbf

moose

ninja

nana

nat

naxiva

nery

noobs

nyte

oj

optimus

ouah

owl

oyungemisi

pitbullfera

puuki

pat

radical

ray

rey

romain

royaleapi

rozetmen

ruruglou

shelbi

sidekick

sirtag

sitrox

skullcrusher

soking

spanser

spartafail

spuik

starlist

stats

sumit007

surgicalgoblin

suzie

thechicken

thehuntah

trymacs

vinho

cauemp

withzack

wonderbrad

yde

yosorick

zmot

zsomac show less

Brawl Stars codes (Expired)

There are no expired Brawl Stars codes.

How to redeem codes in Brawl Stars

Redeem the code in shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follow these instructions to redeem Brawl Stars codes:

Start Brawl Stars Log into your Supercell account Open the Shop on the right side of your screen Scroll until the very end and find the Content Creator Boost Enter the code

How to get more Brawl Stars codes

The easiest way to get more Brawl Stars codes is to keep your eyes peeled on the official X page for announcements, or to explore new Twitch streamers and find the codes through their channels. If you didn’t find your favorite streamer on our list, I recommend you visit their Twitch channel and look for a code there.

Why are my Brawl Stars codes not working?

The most common reason why Brawl Stars codes aren’t working is a spelling mistake. Double-check the spelling as you’re entering the code.

What is Brawl Stars?

Brawl Stars is an online multiplayer battle area and a third-person hero shooter. You jump into a match with 10 players and aim to be the last person standing. You can play as different Brawlers, each of whom offers unique perks and advantages.

