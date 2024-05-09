Who says you can only play multiplayer games on PC and console? Brawl Stars takes the best of online battle arenas and third-person shooters and powers up your mobile to be the ultimate multiplayer gaming device.
Buying anything through the Brawl Stars supports your favorite content creator, so here are all the Brawl Stars codes.
All Brawl Stars codes list
Brawl Stars codes (Working)
All these codes listed will allow you to support one content creator.
- kari
- alvaro845
- amie
- anikilo
- ark
- artube
- ashbs
- ashtax
- aj
- aurum
- axael
- bangskot
- bash
- bbok
- beak
- bigspin
- bigvale
- bisect
- brad
- brocast
- brunoclash
- bucanero
- buf
- brawlify
- carbonfin
- chiefavalon
- clash champs
- clashdicas
- clashgames
- coltonw83
- consty
- corrupt
- cosmic
- cos
- cptnben
- crux
- cwa
- cwc
- deckshop
- decow
- destro
- drekzenn
- echo
- elchiki
- eric
- ewe
- ferre
- flobby
- fullfrontage
- galadon
- gizmo
- godson
- gouloulou
- grax
- guzzo
- heybrother
- itzu
- jojonas
- joe
- jsgod
- juno
- june
- kairos
- kfc
- kiokio
- kius
- klaus
- ladyb
- landi
- lex
- lightpollux
- lukas
- malcaide
- maxi
- manerv
- molt
- morte
- mbf
- moose
- ninja
- nana
- nat
- naxiva
- nery
- noobs
- nyte
- oj
- optimus
- ouah
- owl
- oyungemisi
- pitbullfera
- puuki
- pat
- radical
- ray
- rey
- romain
- royaleapi
- rozetmen
- ruruglou
- shelbi
- sidekick
- sirtag
- sitrox
- skullcrusher
- soking
- spanser
- spartafail
- spuik
- starlist
- stats
- sumit007
- surgicalgoblin
- suzie
- thechicken
- thehuntah
- trymacs
- vinho
- cauemp
- withzack
- wonderbrad
- yde
- yosorick
- zmot
- zsomac
Brawl Stars codes (Expired)
- There are no expired Brawl Stars codes.
How to redeem codes in Brawl Stars
Follow these instructions to redeem Brawl Stars codes:
- Start Brawl Stars
- Log into your Supercell account
- Open the Shop on the right side of your screen
- Scroll until the very end and find the Content Creator Boost
- Enter the code
How to get more Brawl Stars codes
The easiest way to get more Brawl Stars codes is to keep your eyes peeled on the official X page for announcements, or to explore new Twitch streamers and find the codes through their channels. If you didn’t find your favorite streamer on our list, I recommend you visit their Twitch channel and look for a code there.
Why are my Brawl Stars codes not working?
The most common reason why Brawl Stars codes aren’t working is a spelling mistake. Double-check the spelling as you’re entering the code.
What is Brawl Stars?
Brawl Stars is an online multiplayer battle area and a third-person hero shooter. You jump into a match with 10 players and aim to be the last person standing. You can play as different Brawlers, each of whom offers unique perks and advantages.