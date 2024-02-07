Category:
Boys vs Girls codes (February 2024)

Redeem Boys vs Girls codes and claim all the latest rewards!
Published: Feb 7, 2024 06:02 am
Boys vs Girls codes
Image via GIRLS VS BOYS!

Exciting combat awaits in Boys vs Girls, so pick a side, grab a weapon, and always stay alert. As soon as you step onto the battlefield, anything goes, so keep swords and snipers close. One-shooting an opponent is super satisfying, especially when you flaunt cool effects in their face. 

The greatest effects are rather expensive, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up that sweet taste of victory. By redeeming Boys vs Girls codes, you can claim enough coins to reward yourself with a nice shopping spree after a hard-won battle. If you enjoyed this game, take a look at the Gun Ball codes article and learn how to get more free rewards.

All Boys vs Girls codes list

Boys vs Girls codes (Working)

  • 7K—Redeem for 1,200 Coins 

Boys vs Girls codes (Expired)

  • There are currently no expired Boys vs Girls codes.

How to redeem codes in Boys vs Girls

To redeem codes in Boys vs Girls, follow the instructions below:

How to redeem Boys vs. Girls codes
Click these buttons to redeem your code. | Screenshot by Dot Esports
  1. Launch Boys vs Girls on Roblox.
  2. Click the ABX button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Insert your code into the Enter the code here text box.
  4. Press Submit to get your rewards.

How to get more Boys vs Girls codes

The most convenient way of getting all the Boys vs Girls codes is by pressing CTRL+D on your keyboard and bookmarking this page. Check it occasionally because we’ll keep adding new freebies to the list as soon as we find them.

If you prefer hunting for codes on your own, you can also check out the developer’s accounts instead:

Why are my Boys vs Girls codes not working?

There are two common issues that players encounter while redeeming Boys vs Girls codes. They can expire out of the blue, so try to redeem everything available as soon as you can. Spelling issues also occur often, so be careful while entering your code and pay close attention to capitalization. 

Other ways to get free rewards in Boys vs Girls

To get more rewards in Boys vs Girls, you’ll need to follow the game’s social media accounts. Joining the above-linked Roblox group and liking the game will reward you with +10 Health while being in the official Discord gives access to exclusive giveaways

What is Boys vs Girls?

Boys vs Girls is a Roblox fighting experience where you pick a team and eliminate opponents for glory and points. With several types of weapons to choose from, you can either attack the enemies from the shadows or engage in face-to-face combat. Explore the map, find secret tunnels, and try to survive the whole round without being eliminated. 

If you want to get more free rewards in another fast-paced multiplayer game, check out the Blade Ball codes article. That’s not the only game that offers codes, so feel free to browse the rest of our Roblox Codes section for more.

Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević is a Codes Team Writer who enjoys the challenge of a hunt for the latest Roblox codes. She fell in love with gaming at the tail end of the nineties after a journey through the original Prince of Persia and has kept that passion ever since. When not busy with experimental arts and crafts, you can often find her pursuing new intriguing indie games or indulging her love for sports by playing a round of FIFA.