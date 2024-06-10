When will Clockwork Revolution release?

First announced in 2023, Clockwork Revolution is a steampunk-themed first-person RPG set in the past. Although we’ve been waiting for this game for over a year, its release date is still on everyone’s mind.

Here is everything we know about when Clockwork Revolution will be released.

Clockwork Revolution release date

Will you change the past? Image via InXile Entertainment

Clockwork Revolution, the title that has kept us in suspense for over a year, does not yet have a confirmed release date. However, developers inXile Entertainment have given us a glimmer of hope with a ballpark release estimate for some time in 2024.

This means we may get our hands on this title sooner than we think, possibly even in the last half of 2024. However, the devs stressed this wasn’t a guaranteed launch date, so should the title be delayed any further, we won’t see it until 2025.

The initial announcement trailer for Clockwork Revolution was released on June 12, 2023, and since then there has been very little news as to when this title might be released. The main reason for this is that at the time of the announcement, the title was still early in development. The devs might not have wanted to give a release date at the time in case there were development issues.

What we do know about its release is that it will launch on PC via Steam and on Xbox. As Xbox Games Studio is publishing this title, it will also be available on Game Pass on day one. According to the official Clockwork Revolution store page on Xbox, it will be available on the console, PC, and cloud Game Passes. Unfortunately, there’s no mention of whether this title will be available on older Xbox consoles like Xbox One or if it will be playable on the Steam Deck.

So, if you hope to play Clockwork Revolution, this is everything we know about its release date. We will update this article as more information is revealed.

