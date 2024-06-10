All Clockwork Revolution platforms, listed

Visit the bizarre world of Avalon where metal roams the streets in this steampunk land. Every move you make, and action you decide to take within Clockwork Revolution will alter your past, present, and future. Its BioShock influences are clear, but is this influence carried over to Clockwork Revolution‘s platforms?

Recommended Videos

Its release date may not be announced yet, but here is everything you should know about Clockwork Revolution and where you can play this steampunk RPG when it comes out.

Where to play Clockwork Revolution: All platforms

BioShock meets Life is Strange. Screenshot via inXile Entertainment

Clockwork Revolution will be available on PC and Xbox consoles including Xbox Series X/S. Older generations of Xbox will not be supported for the game, nor will Clockwork Revolution be coming to PlayStation.

On first impressions, Clockwork Revolution is a bizarre concoction of BioShock technology, Sir, You Are Being Hunted character designs, all within a We Happy Few setting. Flying banners and cars place Clockwork Revolution in a time capsule of the past and future in one very rusty and earth-colored mechanical metropolis. What lurks beneath the surface is down to you to uncover, as every action you make directly affects the narrative. Think Life is Strange and blue butterflies.

BioShock was originally released back in 2007 on PC and Xbox 360. The original was later ported to other platforms. Clockwork Revolution may follow a similar route with its release, but that’ll depend on its reception on launch. For now though, here are all platforms confirmed for Clockwork Revolution.

Is Clockwork Revolution on PC?

Yes. It is confirmed that Clockwork Revolution will launch on PC and exclusive to Steam. No official release date has been given so for now, wishlisting the game is the only option for those interested in playing Clockwork Revolution when it releases.

Is Clockwork Revolution on PS4 or PS5?

No. Just like the first BioShock that was initially released on PC and Xbox, Clockwork Revolution follows suit with its decision to leave PlayStation in the dark. We cannot say or guess whether this game will be ported, as its success is uncertain. But, you won’t be able to play Clockwork Revolution on launch day if you try to buy it on PlayStation.

Is Clockwork Revolution on Xbox Series X/S?

Yes. Clockwork Revolution will launch on Xbox Series X/S and Game Pass. Although we’re all patiently waiting for its release date announcement, Xbox has Clockwork Revolution on show (not available for pre-purchase), with a promise of first day access on Game Pass.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy