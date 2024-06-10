Is Clockwork Revolution on Game Pass?

For $9.99 USD a month, Xbox Game Pass offers hundreds of games at your fingertips and Clockwork Revolution could be one of those at your disposal. The question on everyone’s mind, however: Will this new game be available on Game Pass?

If you’re wondering whether Clockwork Revolution is coming to Game Pass, then we’ve got you covered. Here’s what we know.

Will Clockwork Revolution launch on Game Pass?

What changes will you make to alter the butterfly effect? Screenshot via inXile Entertainment

Simply put: Yes, Clockwork Revolution is coming to Game Pass. You will have to wait, however, as its unknown release date has left us in the dark since Clockwork Revolution‘s original announcement trailer back in June 2023.

Truly nothing has mitigated that BioShock itch since Infinite. Most either perfectly execute the setting, but fail to deliver a narrative-rich story. Clockwork Revolution promises narrative and choices; with your actions in this steampunk RPG being recorded at all times, as each decision you make in Avalon’s past affects the present day (a system reminiscent of Wasteland 3).

Clockwork Revolution is confirmed for PC and Xbox Series X/S, but without a certain release date, you’re limited to wishlisting the game on Steam. It’s official on Xbox.com that this mind-bending adventure is hitting Game Pass on launch day, giving all Game Pass members day one access to Clockwork Revolution.

Clockwork Revolution isn’t available for purchase yet, nor can you pre-purchase on the Microsoft Store and Steam. But with Xbox Games Studio being the publisher, we can guarantee that Xbox users won’t miss out on this one. Exclusively releasing on Xbox and PC, you only need to wait until an official date is given before using that subscription to your advantage and scooping Clockwork Revolution up once it drops.

In the meantime, keep an eye on developer inXile Entertainment and the official Clockwork Revolution accounts on X (formerly Twitter) for important developments and updates regarding Clockwork Revolution.

