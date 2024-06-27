Zombies mode comes to Warzone Mobile in effort to rescue game after underperforming launch

A unique Zombies mode has arrived for a limited time in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, but the mobile counterpart might need more than Zombies Royale to get back in good standing after a tumultuous launch.

In the limited-time Zombies Royale mode, Warzone Mobile players who are eliminated can return as zombies to hunt down the remaining players. It’s unclear, though, if this will be enough to get Call of Duty players back into Warzone Mobile.

Warzone Mobile’s launch was besmirched by performance issues (most notably on Android devices), overheated devices, and a wave of bots, leading to poor review scores early on. Those scores have recovered since, but on the Google Play Store listing, many of the recent reviews still complain about constant crashing, lag, and freezing.

From a revenue perspective, Warzone Mobile hasn’t performed as well as some people may have expected either. According to PocketGamer.biz, the game generated $6.92 million in consumer spending in its first month, with $1.4 million of that coming in the first four days, despite more than 50 million pre-registrations. By comparison, Call of Duty Mobile, which is its own separate game and not a mobile version of another Call of Duty, made $44 million in its first month, more than six times that of Warzone Mobile.

While nearly $7 million in revenue during the first month is by no means bad, it definitely doesn’t live up to the expectations that a new Call of Duty game would have, especially considering how big the mobile gaming industry has gotten.

The season four reloaded update and the new Zombies Royale mode are now both live in Warzone Mobile.

