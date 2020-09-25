Xfinity customers can register for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta code

Xfinity customers can register for an early access code for the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War open beta. These codes grant the same exclusive early access that players can also receive by pre-ordering the game.

Xfinity announced a collaboration with Activision that allows all Xfinity customers to register for early access to the open beta for Cold War. Players just need to visit the official Xfinity Call of Duty website and enter their login information to receive a code.

The early access open beta for PlayStation 4 will take place on Oct. 8 and 9, while the open beta is scheduled for Oct. 10 to 12. Early access on Xbox One, PC, and PS4 will take place on Oct. 15 and 16, while another open beta available to all platforms is scheduled for Oct. 17 to 19.

Xfinity teamed up with Activision in the past to bring its customers access codes to the Call of Duty: WWII early access open beta. Any Xfinity customers who don’t want to pre-order the game just yet should take advantage of this opportunity.

Cold War is the latest installment in the popular Black Ops series and will feature a campaign and multiplayer mode. It will also likely have another iteration of the popular Zombies mode and will continue to support Call of Duty: Warzone.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War releases on Nov. 13.