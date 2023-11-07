Will there be a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4?

You’ve heard of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, but could it be time for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4—a fourth game in the recent CoD reboot franchise?

In the original MW trilogy, the iconic CoD4 arguably changed the landscape of FPS gaming forever. MW2 was next and offered a more refined and expansive title that would distract the lives of millions of gamers for years. Finally, there was MW3, a CoD title that isn’t as revered as its predecessors, but wrapped up the first Modern Warfare era in sumptuous fashion.

Fast-forward to the present day and a new MW trilogy has emerged. 2023’s Modern Warfare 3 is a different proposition to its 2011 counterpart, but there could be one key difference—it doesn’t conclude a trilogy, but it could earmark a historic fourth entry in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

Is Modern Warfare 4 happening?

Will the gang get together one more time? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Actor and Call of Duty writer Brian Bloom has confirmed that “We’re just getting started” in terms of adding more to the series’ character arcs, personality, and stories—indicating that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is a very likely goal for Activision moving forward.

Courtesy of The Washington Post, Bloom said: “We think of character arcs as going one way, but they can also fall off their arc, they can go backward, people can evolve and devolve. All these things, they offer rich, fertile ground to tell stories, and that’s not going to stop. In fact, I would say we’re just getting started.”

Without me giving away too much via spoilers, the ending of Modern Warfare 3 suggests that perhaps there is indeed more story to tell. Now, recent CoD titles have seen the seasonal content drops add more story and exposition via new cut scenes, and MW3 could follow suit.

Judging by Bloom’s comments and how open-ended MW3 is, though, it does feel like we could be getting a first-time-ever MW4 title.