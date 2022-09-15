Will CoD Warzone Mobile have controller support?

Activision is bringing its popular battle royale game mode to the small screen with the impending release of Call of Duty Warzone Mobile. Formerly known as Project Aurora, Warzone Mobile will follow up on the success of Activision’s first mobile iteration in the long-running franchise, Call of Duty Mobile.

Already one of the most popular battle royales since its 2020 release, Activision hopes to replicate the PC and console experience across mobile devices. Bringing 120 person lobbies, an equally massive map, vehicles, and the infamous Gulag mode, many players are curious if the game will be as controller accessible as the title’s namesake or mobile predecessor.

This is every we currently know about Call of Duty Warzone Mobile’s controller accessibility options.

Will Warzone Mobile have controller support?

Though not explicitly stated at the time of writing, it is highly likely that Call of Duty Warzone Mobile will be controller accessible upon its 2023 release. The previous Activision mobile title, Call of Duty Mobile, received controller support shortly after the game was released to mobile devices, allowing players to use device-compatible controls instead of the touch screen.

In an interview with GameSpot, Activision’s VP of mobile, Chris Plummer, confirmed that Warzone Mobile will feature controller accessibility at some point in the near future. In his statement, Plummer reiterated that touch screen controls are currently the priority in Warzone Mobile’s development, but the team does intend on adding traditional controller support to the game.

It is unclear whether controller accessibility will come with the game on its 2023 release or if players will need to wait sometime before it is eventually added to the game. For now, players who want to jump into Warzone Mobile with their typical controller setups can be reassured that this eventually will be available.