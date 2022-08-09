Will Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have zombies?

The excitement continues to grow for Modern Warfare 2, but will the upcoming sequel feature one of the game’s most popular Call of Duty modes, Zombies?

The Modern Warfare 2 hype is shaping up to be one of the most exciting periods for avid Call of Duty fans awaiting a sequel for Modern Warfare in 2019 and for good reason. The campaign will reunite Task Force 141 to battle alongside popular figures such as Soap and Ghost, while the multiplayer mode is set to bring back a slew of classic weapons such as Intervention and ACR.

With a number of new additions and experimental game modes being set to enter Modern Warfare 2, many have questions surrounding one of the game’s most popular game modes, zombies, and if it will be included in the new game.

Will Modern Warfare 2 have Zombies mode?

Similar to Modern Warfare, Modern Warfare 2 will not feature zombies in the game which is likely due to the game not placing emphasis on the undead.

Regardless, Modern Warfare 2 should still prove to be an exciting time by yourself and with friends, as the game will have many different options past the campaign. The game will opt to go for Gunfight as the third mode for the game, though, it will not launch until after the game has been released.

Still, expect the game to come back strong after three years of waiting.

Modern Warfare 2 has revealed a number of different early access blocks to play the game before the release date, starting on Sept. 16 to Sept. 20 for people on PlayStation. That will then become an all-platform beta is slated for an early access release on Sept. 22 and 23 before it is opened up to players on all platforms from Sept. 24 to 26 for the open beta. Then, the highly-anticipated wait will officially be over on Oct. 28 when Modern Warfare 2 releases.

Meanwhile, Warzone Mobile is slated for a release sometime in 2023.

For more information on Call of Duty and its upcoming title Modern Warfare 2, make sure to check out our section dedicated to the first-person shooter, where you will have access to new information surrounding leaked weapons, live streams, and much more.