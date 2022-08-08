All confirmed and leaked new weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weaponry, and Modern Warfare 2 will follow in the franchise’s footsteps with some sick new tools of the trade.

The Modern Warfare franchise has seen an incredible amount of classic guns. Who can forget the ACR or Intervention from the original MW2? Or the Striker and FMG9 from MW3? Anticipation is high for what kind of guns the new MW2 will have.

Recently, a data miner found information pertaining to Modern Warfare 2 in an update for the alpha test of the mobile Warzone game and spread the information onto the internet. The dataminer, a user on Twitter named @RealiityUK, has since been suspended from the site for posting leaks, which lends some legitimacy to the content.

Here’s what we know about the weapons in MW2 so far.

Modern Warfare 2 leaked weapons

The full list of weapon names found in the data mine can be found below. They include some returning weapons from Modern Warfare 2019, but there are also several new ones, or at least placeholder names until the game releases. Sometimes, gun names can change even between the game’s beta and official release, so nothing is completely official until the game is out on Oct. 28.

Image via Activision

.50 GS

AX-50

Bruen Mk9

Bryson 800

JOKR

Lachmann Sub

Lockwood 725

LMP

LM-S

M4

PILA

PSDW 50

RAAL MG

Revive Pistol

RPG-7

RAAL MG

Sakin 9

Strela-P

STG A3

X12

As far as confirmed weapons that we know of so far, the footage from the game’s trailer shows several familiar guns, including classics like the AK-47, G3, P90, and SCAR.

More information about weapons will likely be revealed during the Call of Duty: Next livestream event on Sept. 15, the day before the early access PlayStation beta begins on Sept. 16.