Why is the battle pass not active in Modern Warfare 2?

The seasonal battle pass grind has become a staple in multiplayer games over the past few years, giving players a reason to play the game and unlock content, and return to the game after taking a break for some time.

Call of Duty has mastered the seasonal live service model, offering a battle pass and new content each season. Modern Warfare 2 will continue that trend into 2023 and beyond, and players are chomping at the bit to grind out the ranks.

CoD players looking to grind out the battle pass and gain ranks and items on day one of MW2 were met with a disappointing realization that the pass is not yet accessible for some reason.

Here’s how and when you can start leveling up the MW2 battle pass.

Why can’t I access season one battle pass in MW2?

Image via Activision

There’s a simple explanation for the problem: season one hasn’t started yet so there’s no battle pass in the game to level up on launch day.

The first few weeks of MW2 are designated as the pre-season. Infinity Ward and Activision say that this gives time for players to hit max rank, level their guns, and custom tailor their classes to grind out the game online with friends or solo dolo. In a few weeks after launch, the seasonal content drops will begin.

“On Nov. 16, Season 01 will introduce the free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone 2, which includes the all-new DMZ experience and traditional Battle Royale modes,” Activision said. “It will also bring the first major update to Modern Warfare II, setting the stage for the first co-op raid coming midseason. Across both games, a new Battle Pass system will be introduced and seasonal progression—also known as Prestiging—will return.”

The season one battle pass, along with Warzone 2 and DMZ, will release on Nov. 16.