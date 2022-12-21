Where to use the Taraq Smuggler’s Office key in DMZ

In Call of Duty DMZ, players get to explore the Al Mazrah map, taking part in different faction missions and completing various contracts. Players will notice that some of the buildings and locations are locked at the start of the game and classified as restricted or denied areas. These buildings require a corresponding key to unlock and players need to find these keys first. The Taraq Smuggler’s Office is a locked location and players must have its corresponding key to unlock the room.

Keys can be acquired through various methods in Call of Duty DMZ. Players can get them from loot caches, by eliminating HVTs, completing faction missions, and from different supply drops. After extracting with a key, players will find it in their key inventory. Equip the Taraq Smuggler’s Office key in the backpack from the loadout section before matchmaking for a game.

Here’s where to use the Taraq Smuggler’s Office key in Call of Duty DMZ.

Where is the Taraq Smuggler’s Office in Call of Duty DMZ?

Screengrab via Activision

The Taraq Smuggler’s Office is located at the Taraq Village POI. This area is on the northern part of the Al Mazrah map. Players will find this building on the right side of the bridge. Check the yellow circle on the map image above to see this building’s exact location. After spawning on the map, check the tactical map and use a vehicle to reach this spot.

The Taraq Village POI is surrounded by AI combatants. Most of these opponents have body armor and weapons with multiple attachments. We recommend players eliminate all the AI forces first before heading into the building. There is also a chance of a stronghold spawning at the Taraq Village POI, which players can capture to get their loadouts quickly.

After entering the building, stand in front of the Taraq Smuggler’s Office door and use the corresponding key to unlock it. Players will find a red loot cache inside the room, along with tons of cash. There is also a weapon kept inside the room, which can be equipped or stowed in the backpack. The loot inside the Taraq Smuggler’s Office is good for one person, and there is a chance of getting a few killstreaks from the cache. Usually, players will find a couple of weapons along with other equipment inside this locked room.

Keys in Call of Duty DMZ can be used three times, allowing players to revisit the same location in different matches. If players have the Taraq Smuggler’s Office key with three uses, don’t remove it from the backpack. This item will remain in the inventory after exfil and it can be equipped again for the next match. After collecting all the items from this room, head over to an extraction point to exfil from the map or proceed to complete other contracts and missions in DMZ.