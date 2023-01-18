Where to use the Sunken Ship Captains Cache key in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s map for DMZ, Al Mazrah, has countless points of interest that can either prepare players with all-important loot or be the staging ground for clashes between squads. Despite the scale of Al Mazrah, not every building or container is accessible to players from the start of the lobby.

Locked buildings, containers, or rooms are sporadically placed throughout the map and require keys to access. Keys can be found from your typical loot locations or can randomly drop from AI opponents. Once you have found a key, you can use that to access the corresponding location.

The Sunken Ship Captain’s Cache is one of the harder locked locations to access. Though this spot has no opposing AI defending the location, the chest’s location is remote and only truly accessible to those who spawn in the southern part of Al Mazrah. If you are looking to find the chest, however, this is everything you need to know.

Where to find the Sunken Ship Captain’s Cache

To find the location of the Sunken Ship Captain’s Cache, players will need to travel to the southern coast of Al Mazrah, notated by a shipwreck on the map. This southernmost part of the map can be identified by the crashed and partially submerged boat sticking out of the water.

Screengrab via Raven Software

After making the swim to the boat, enter from the boat’s rear and climb up to the upper deck. Enter through the first door on your right and you will eventually spot a highlighted bag floating in the water. Aside from the Sunken Ship Captain’s Cache, players will find other bags to loot that do not require keys.

This capsized ship is the home to several key locations, including the Deckhand’s Lockbox located in the lower portion of the ship. If you are lucky enough to have both keys, this obscure location can provide players will some substantial loot to get the game started. Unlike other locations, players also won’t have to worry about getting caught by AI enemies.