Where to use the Scientist’s Locker Key in DMZ

Warzone’s DMZ mode has its own share of mysteries. In various parts of the map, players can unlock hidden loot by going through secret locations like the Scientist’s Locker.

Such spots often feature valuable items and rare loot, making them contested in most matches. Before heading to the Locker, players must first acquire a key since getting inside without it is impossible. That means payers need to find both the key and the locker, which can trip up some people.

If you’re struggling to find some of these locations and how to interact with them, check out the guide below for everything you need to know about the Scientist’s Locker and the key you need to open it.

Where to get Scientist’s Locker Key in Warzone DMZ

The key to the Scientist’s Locker appears as a random loot item on the map. If you’re specifically looking for the key, you’ll need to continue going through supply crates, lockers, shops, and loot dropped by players.

Instead of spending the early game trying to find it, it’s generally better to head for the locker if you stumble on the key.

Scientist’s Locker loot location in Warzone DMZ

Once you secure the key for the Scientist’s Locker, you’ll need to head to the Zaya Observatory, where the locker is located.

Image via MapGenie Screengrab via Activision

Head to the top of Mt. Zaya in Al Mazrah. When you get to the spot, you’ll run into an underground tunnel that will lead you to the Scientist’s Locker. The tunnel can be accessed through a hole in the ground and a staircase near the hole.

The Scientist’s Locker is relatively close to the entrance, and players should be able to find it quickly.

The area that surrounds the locker tends to be highly contested, so you’ll need to keep your guard up at all times.