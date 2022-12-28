Where to use the Sattiq Guest Quarters key in DMZ | Sattiq Guest Quarters loot location

In Call of Duty DMZ, players can explore all the different POIs on the Al Mazrah map, completing various faction missions and contracts. Some of these buildings and locations are locked from the start of every match, and these can only be unlocked with corresponding keys. These locked buildings have tons of loot inside them, which players can collect if they have specific keys for these areas. The Sattiq Guest Quarters is one of the locked locations players will come across in DMZ.

Keys in DMZ can be obtained through various methods, and they can be stored in the key inventory. Players can obtain keys by completing faction missions, from loot caches, inside supply drops, and by eliminating AI forces and high-value targets. Some keys can also be purchased from different shops, and players can keep up to 20 keys in the inventory at a time. Before jumping into a match, make sure to equip the Sattiq Guest Quarters key in the backpack to unlock the building.

Here’s where to find the Sattiq Guest Quarters in Call of Duty DMZ.

How to find the Sattiq Guest Quarters in Call of Duty DMZ

Screengrab via Activision | Remix via Dipanjan

The Sattiq Guest Quarters is located at the Sattiq Cave POI. This is a small room, and it cannot be seen on the tactical map as the building is located inside the mountain. Check the yellow circle on the map image above to see the exact location of the Sattiq Guest Quarters. To unlock this room, players must have the Sattiq Guest Quarters key.

The Sattiq Guest Quarters is a small room, and players will find a few loot caches inside with weapons and equipment. Keys in DMZ have three uses, and players can visit the Sattiq Guest Quarters as long as the corresponding key has uses left. Make sure the key is stowed in the backpack before extracting from the map.

The Sattiq Cave POI is swarming with AI combatants. Most of the AI forces at this location wear body armor and carry weapons equipped with different attachments. We recommend players eliminate the AI forces first before unlocking the Sattiq Guest Quarters. Usually, there is a UAV tower at this POI, which players can use to locate all the enemies.

There is a chance of a stronghold spawning at this location that players can capture to get their loadouts quickly. There is also a shop at this POI where players can buy different equipment, armor, and contraband weapons. The Cave underneath the mountain is a denied area, heavily guarded by the AI forces. Players can visit this POI at the start of the match, unlock the Sattiq Guest Quarters, and complete different contracts nearby before heading to an extraction point.