Where to use the Rohan Oil Control Room Locker key

The locker doesn't have your name, but what's inside is still yours with the key.

The Call of Duty DMZ mode is a fight for survival, but with the necessity of having to exfil with the gear you want to keep in place, it’s a more tense fight than a traditional Warzone 2 battle royale match.

Unlike battle royale in Warzone 2, loot is much more sparse and the enemy AI combatants around are more numerous and dangerous. If you’re looking to acquire especially valuable loot, you will need to get your hands on one of several keys picked up around the map from strong enemies or loot containers, or via High Value Target contracts.

Once you have a key, you can head to the loot location right away if you have the time and know where to go, or head to an exfil zone and bring the key back with you on a future run.

If you’ve happened to get your hands on the Rohan Oil Control Room Locker key, here’s where you’ll need to head to pick up that loot.

Where is the Rohan Oil Control Room Locker?

Image via Activision Image via Activision

As you probably expected, the Rohan Oil Control Room Locker is located at the Rohan Oil landmark located in the northwest portion of the Al Mazrah map.

Specifically, it is located under the big trainyard depot building on the western edge of Rohan Oil, where the railroad tracks lead in, in the D3 coordinate of the tac-map grid. Sometimes a buy station can be located in this big depot.

Image via Activision

Head to the southeast corner of that big building, and go in through the door that says control room. When you walk in, turn to the left, and go down the stairs that are on your left. Follow the underground path straight until you see a set of two lockers on your right. One of those is the Rohan Oil Control Room Locker loot location. The other is just a normal locker. Use the Rohan Oil Control Room Locker key to open the locker.

Image via Activision

Like with most other loot locations openable by key, the rewards inside are random, but players can get cash, high-value weapons, operator upgrades like armor vests or gas masks, or more keys.