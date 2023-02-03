Where to use the IHTAQ Warehouse Supply Room key in DMZ

You'd think a warehouse supply room would be stacked with stuff, and you'd be right.

Call of Duty’s DMZ mode is a fun, Tarkov-inspired take on the traditional battle royale mode. Rather than dropping in, players spawn in around Al Mazrah only with what they’re comfortable losing, and have to scavenge and loot around the map while taking on contracts, dealing with enemy AI combatants, and taking on difficult challenges like strongholds, bosses, radiation zones, and more.

While players can grab some basic loot from standard enemy AI combatants, duffel bags, and standard crates, the really good stuff is held behind locked doors all across the map. We’re talking three-plate armor vests, large backpacks, fully modded weapons, and large piles of cash.

These loot locations require a key to get in, but the key has to be specific to the location. Keys can be picked up from enemy combatants, rare containers, and earned from completing contracts.

If you’ve found the IHTAQ Warehouse Supply Room key, then here’s where you should be heading.

Where is the IHTAQ Warehouse Supply Room?

Screengrab via Activision

The IHTAQ Warehouse Supply Room is located inside the IHTAQ Warehouse, which is the large building located in Hafid Port, in the C6 section of the grid on your tac-map. Hafid Port is located on the western side of Al Mazrah.

Screengrab via Activision

The building is very noticeable and obvious; it’s a large warehouse with the IHTAQ logo on the side of it. Inside the building, there are a number of elevated offices, as well as a handful of enemy AI combatants, including one or two armored ones.

Screengrab via Activision

The office and room you’re looking for are located in the southwest corner of the building. Head up the stairs and duck into the office room that’s the most southwest, and there should be the door to the IHTAQ Warehouse Supply Room.

Around the area, there will also be contracts and potentially a stronghold, and there are also a good deal of armored enemy AI combatants, so keep your head on a swivel. You can also find some decent loot in the other elevated offices inside the warehouse.