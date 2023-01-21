Where to use the Hafid Ship Bridge Cache key in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 introduced players of the Activision battle royale to an entirely new map, Al Mazrah, where DMZ is played. This vast new location hosts countless points of interest where players can scavenge for loot or engage with opposing players. Though Al Mazrah has a wide array of locations, not all are accessible at the start of every game.

Locked buildings and containers can be found placed sporadically throughout Al Mazrah and require specialized keys to access. Keys to any given location on the map can be found in usual loot locations or dropped from AI opponents. Once finding a key, players can venture to the corresponding location in order to see what awaits them.

The Hafid Ship Bridge Cache is one such container in Warzone 2 that requires a key to access. If you find yourself with a key to the Hafid Ship Bridge Cache, here’s what you need to do.

Where is the Hafid Ship Bridge Cache in Warzone 2 DMZ?

In order to locate the Hafid Ship Bridge Cache in Warzone 2, players must venture west to the Hafid Port. The loot cache is located on the cargo ship docked by the port. Players should note that this area is filled with hostile AI that will engage the player whenever seen, so ensure that you already have quality weaponry and armor before pursuing this loot location.

Screengrab via Dot Esports

The cargo ship has multiple tiers, with the location of this loot cache being at the very top of the bridge. Players will need to go deck by deck and follow the stairs ascending upward, all while defending themselves from enemy NPCs. Eventually, whenever you finally reach the bridge, the Hafid Ship Bridge Cache will be highlighted in white outlines, near the windows overlooking the entire ship.