Where to use the Central Sa’Id Top Floor Apartment key in DMZ

When playing Call of Duty’s DMZ mode, Al Mazrah is even more daunting and dangerous than it is in Warzone 2‘s battle royale mode. The difficulty and number of enemy AI combatants is so challenging that the developers are actually making a change in season two,

But even against challenging foes, the rewards are worth the risk. The faction missions can unlock a ton of XP and blueprint weapons to use in Warzone 2 and MW2. Now to accomplish these missions, you’ll need the best gear that you can only get from accessing loot locations with keys.

Players can pick up keys that are dropped by enemies or found in loot containers, or they can complete contracts for a chance at picking up a key. Keys have up to three uses and can be taken with you when you exfil to use in a different run, but keys that drop are always for random locations that do not take into account how far you are from them.

Picked up the key for the Central Sa’Id Top Floor Apartment? Here’s where to go.

Where is the Central Sa’Id Top Floor Apartment in DMZ?

Image via Activision

The Central Sa’id Top Floor Apartment loot location is located on the western side of Sa’Id city, in the C6 portion of the map. Sa’Id city itself is to the west of the center of Al Mazrah on the water and to the east of Haif Port.

Image via Activision

The apartment you’re looking for is on the western side of the building above, on the third floor. The stairwell is accessible via the ground floor or the roof.

Image via Activision

Sa’Id City is a hot spot for enemy AI combatants, so approach the building as you see fit (sneakily or loudly). Inside the Central Sa’id Top Floor Apartment is at least one high-value loot container, which holds items like a large backpack upgrade, three-plate armor, cash, or improved weapons.