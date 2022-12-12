Where to use the Canal Apartment 103 key in DMZ

DMZ has a ton of goodies to locate scattered throughout Al Mazrah, so all you treasure hunters in Warzone 2, you’ve got your work cut out for you.

Don’t stress, Dot Esports has all the tips and tricks for the CoD franchise, and there are countless challenges to tackle.

You’ll have to gather over 60 keys in Warzone’s DMZ mode, and one of the keys opens a particular door. This door is annoyingly difficult to find, but we have the answer.

There are just so many keys, that a little helping hand goes a long way.

Where do I use the Canal Apartment 103 key in DMZ?

Image via Activision

The Canal Apartment 103 key opens a certain door you’ll find in Al Mazrah, you’ll be able to tell which door it is, by the writing on the very middle of it.

To find out where to go, simply look at your key. It’ll show the green numbers saying F3, meaning you’ll have to get in a car and mozy on up to F3 on the map.

Screengrab via Activision

There are a ton of different buildings in this area, so knowing which one is a godsend.

Go to the bridge in the center of F3. If you’re looking at the map, go to the northeast side of the bridge, to the apartments next to it. Find a car park and once you enter through the back, you’ll have to go searching for the door with white and black writing on it.

Screengrab via Activision

Therein lies your loot, and once you’ve opened it, you’ve completed the task. If you’ve completed all the other key-driven challenges, congratulations.

If not, you’ve most likely got a lot of looting and searching to do.