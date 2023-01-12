Where to use the Al Safwa Stone Block Office key in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 introduced long-time players of Activision’s battle royale to an all new map, Al Mazrah, where DMZ is played. DMZ has countless points of interest that players gravitate towards, either in hopes of finding loot to survive the game, or to jump into the multiplayer fray.

Not all areas in DMZ are accessible to players at the start of any given lobby. Scouring around the map, players may find locations sporadically placed across the terrain that are locked and prohibit player entry. Players are still able to enter these buildings eventually, though it does take some extra effort. The Al Safwa Stone Block Office is one such building.

Entering the Al Safwa Stone Block Office will take Warzone 2 players some extra time, but the potential loot in the office makes the adventure well worth it. This is everything you need to know to get into the Al Safwa Stone Block Office in Warzone 2.

How to get into the Al Safwa Stone Block Office in Warzone 2

Players hoping to venture into the Al Safwa Stone Block Office should venture to the Al Safwa Quarry, located in the northwest of the map. From here, players should search for a small office building in the southwest of the Al Safwa Quarry. The building that contains the Al Safwa Stone Block Office key is notably marked by an orange container.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

Once locating the key spot, simply eliminate some AI enemies near the area and one will eventually drop the necessary key.

Once you have obtained the key, simply enter the small building. Unlike other locations, such as the Al Said mall, there are few to no enemies inside the contained office. Instead, you have full freedom to loot the location.

While there may not be enough loot to fully gear up a squad of four in your DMZ match, there is plenty to get you further in your lobby.