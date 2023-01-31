Where to use the Al Bagra Underground key in DMZ

The Al Bagra Underground key has been troubling hundreds of players in the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ community since the game mode originally launched in November. It’s a key that was found very early on and players didn’t know what to do with it when they first added it to their inventory. Now, before season two releases, players are still struggling with the Al Bagra Underground key.

If you’ve been looking to clear out your key stash or you perhaps just found this particular key, we have a guide that will describe exactly what to do with it in DMZ.

Al Bagra Underground key location in DMZ

To begin, you want to ensure that you have the Al Bagra Underground key in your main inventory. If you stored it in your key stash, you have to go into your inventory from the main lobby and remove it from the stash and add it to your loot bag.

Once that is done, you want to start a DMZ match and then head to Al Bagra Fortress from wherever you spawned in. As the key name suggests, this is where you will find the door that the key goes into.

To find that door, you want to head to the south side of Al Bagra Fortress. More specifically, you want to go to the backside of the location and have the water at your back. Go onto the road that separates the coast and the fortress and then look north. You will see a tunnel entrance surrounded by rocks that are under a small ridge. You can see a screenshot of exactly where you need to go and look below.

Provided by Activision

Head into the tunnel entrance and you’ll be greeted by a gate, which is what the Al Bagra Underground key goes to. Interact with the gate using your key and you’ll be able to head inside.